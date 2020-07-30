Google releases new ‘Google One’ app for iOS with storage manager and backups

Google on Wednesday announced the launch of a new Google One app for iOS, which is designed to let users store photos, video, contacts, and calendar events for backup purposes.

Larissa Fontaine, Google blog:

Last year, we launched automatic phone backup for members on Android devices. So no matter what happens to your phone, you won’t lose the important stuff like texts, contacts and apps, and photos and videos.

To bring this peace of mind to more people, we’re making some Google One features — phone backup and a new storage manager tool—free for Google users wherever Google One is available. You can back up your devices and clean up your files across Google Photos, Google Drive, and Gmail — all in the new Google One app for Android and iOS.

If you have an iPhone, we’re introducing a new iOS app that lets you store photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events with Google. Start backing up your phone with the Google One app, and save the stuff you care about using the free 15 GB of storage that comes with your Google Account.