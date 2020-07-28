Apple TV+ releases ‘For All Mankind’ Season 2 official teaser trailer

Apple has released the teaser trailer for season 2 of Ronald D. Moore’s For All Mankind.

Enter a captivating “what if” take on history from Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner, Ronald D. Moore. Told through the lives of astronauts, engineers and their families, For All Mankind imagines a world in which the global space race never ended and the space program remained the cultural centerpiece of America’s hopes and dreams.

Apple TV YouTube Channel

The race continues in Season 2. Catch up on the series’ first season now on Apple TV+. For All Mankind is created by Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica), Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. Told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families, For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams. For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones and Jodi Balfour. Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi serve as executive producers.

MacDailyNews Take: Bonus: Here’s a tour of the series’ Jamestown lunar base: