Kosovo wants Apple to correct country’s borders on Apple Maps

The foreign minister of Kosovo, Meliza Haradinaj, in a letter asked Apple CEO Tim Cook “to take immediate steps to correctly present Kosovo’s internationally recognized borders in its AppleMap [sic] Service.”
On those maps, Kosovo is shown as part of Serbia, something the minister said was in “in direct contradiction of the political and legal realities.”
Kosovo seceded from Serbia after a 1998-99 war that ended with a 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbian troops.
Kosovo, dominated by ethnic Albanians, declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move recognized by some 100 countries — but not by Serbia.
Here's Haradinaj's letter regarding Kosovo and Apple Maps:
On July 23rd, I’ve written an official letter of request to @Apple CEO @tim_cook to take immediate steps to correctly present #Kosovo’s internationally recognized borders in its AppleMaps Service. Due action expected. pic.twitter.com/QreouxYxk1
— Meliza Haradinaj (@MelizaHaradinaj) July 26, 2020
