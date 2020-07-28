Kosovo wants Apple to correct country’s borders on Apple Maps

The foreign minister of Kosovo, Meliza Haradinaj, in a letter asked Apple CEO Tim Cook “to take immediate steps to correctly present Kosovo’s internationally recognized borders in its AppleMap [sic] Service.”

The Associated Press:

On those maps, Kosovo is shown as part of Serbia, something the minister said was in “in direct contradiction of the political and legal realities.”

Kosovo seceded from Serbia after a 1998-99 war that ended with a 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbian troops.

Kosovo, dominated by ethnic Albanians, declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move recognized by some 100 countries — but not by Serbia.