Wall Street advances on U.S stimulus bets ahead of busy earnings week

Wall Street’s main indexes gained on Monday as investors looked past COVID-19 case increases, betting instead on more U.S. stimulus to revive a coronavirus-ravaged economy ahead of a week packed with quarterly earnings reports, including Apple’s.

Medha Singh and Devik Jain for Reuters:

Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc rose between 0.5% and 0.9%, and were among the top boosts to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The four FAANG companies are among the 189 S&P 500 companies expected to report results this week.

About 80% of the 130 S&P 500 firms that have reported so far have beaten a low bar of earnings estimates, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

[To]day, U.S. Senate Republicans are likely to unveil their $1 trillion coronavirus aid package, which would be negotiated with Democrats, ahead of the expiry of enhanced unemployment benefits on Friday.

Moderna Inc jumped 7.7% as it started a U.S. government-backed late-stage trial to assess its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in about 30,000 adults.