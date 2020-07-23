Intel delays 7-nanometer chips by six months

Intel announced in its second quarter earnings report on Thursday the delay of the rollout of its 7-nanometer CPUs by six months and is instead shifting focus to 10nm-based products.

Previously, it anticipated shipping 7nm chips by 2021. In its release (PDF link), Intel said the primary driver of the delay is yield issues which “based on recent data, is now trending approximately twelve months behind the company’s internal target.” Essentially, Intel can’t manufacture 7nm chips in an economically sustainable way. Apple, for its part, has been using [TSMC’s] 7nm chipmaking process for its A-series since 2018.

MacDailyNews Take: As we’ve said:

Intel no longer leads. They haven’t for years now. This move by Apple will merely spotlight that obvious fact.

Apple-designed ARM-based Macs will trounce Intel in benchmarks and real world performance and battery life.

We’ve been anticipating ARM-powered Macs for quite a long time now and we can’t for the the process to begin! – MacDailyNews, June 20, 2020

Intel is well-past its glory days. Today, Intel’s claim to fame – besides not being able to make modem chips very well – is peddling inefficient, embarrassing, fatally-flawed junk. — MacDailyNews, May 15, 2019

Apple has been, for years, building strength in the enterprise via BYOD and the rise of mobile which Apple ushered in with iPhone and iPad. “Compatibility with Windows” is not nearly as important today as it was even a few years ago… We expect to see Apple begin the ARM-based Mac transition with products like the MacBook and work their way up from there as the apps are brought over to ARM via Xcode and as the rest of the world continues to throw off the Microsoft Windows shackles into which they stupidly climbed so many years ago, lured, wrongly, solely by Windows PC sticker prices. – MacDailyNews, June 19, 2019

Think code convergence (more so than today) with UI modifications per device. A unified underlying codebase for Intel, Apple A-series, and, in Apple’s labs, likely other chips, too (just in case). This would allow for a single App Store for Mac, iPhone, and iPad users that features a mix of apps: Some that are touch-only, some that are Mac-only, and some that are universal (can run on both traditional notebooks and desktops as well as on multi-touch computers like iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and – pretty please, Apple – Apple TV). Don’t be surprised to see Apple A-series-powered Macs, either. — MacDailyNews Take, January 9, 2014