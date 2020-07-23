Apple Q3 earnings: What to look for next week

Ahead of the Apple Q3 earnings report next Thursday, shares have climbed about 73% since mid-March amid growing optimism after plunging earlier this year on initial market concern about the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant shutdowns.

Matthew Johnston for Investopedia:

Investor confidence was fueled further when Apple beat expectations in its quarterly report in late April.

Investors will be looking for more signs that the company can withstand the COVID-19-induced economic shock when Apple reports earnings on July 30, 2020 for Q3 FY 2020.

They estimate a 10.1% decline in EPS and a 3.7% decline in revenue. This would mark the largest EPS decline since the fourth quarter of FY 2016, and the first drop in revenue since Q2 FY 2019.