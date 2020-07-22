Apple supporter Jamf raises $468 million in U.S. IPO

Software maker Jamf Holding Corp. on Tuesday raised $468 million in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), signaling strong demand for new issues in a market that has rebounded strongly from the COVID-19-induced slump.

Reuters:

The company priced its offering of 18 million shares at $26 per share, above its price range of $21 to $23. The offering was upsized from the previously announced 16 million shares.

Founded in 2002, Jamf makes software that helps companies manage their employees’ Apple Inc. devices, and counts IBM Corp. and SAP among its customers.

The company will list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol “JAMF” on Wednesday.