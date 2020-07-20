Apple granted U.S. patent for dual 5G/LTE connectivity

With all four expected models of the upcoming “iPhone 12” and next-generation iPad Pro models expected to offer 5G connectivity, Apple has been granted a U.S. patent for 5G/LTE dual connectivity.

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Daily:

The patent involves the ability for the company’s devices to establish and maintain concurrent connections with current radio access technologies and next generation radio access technologies. Apple notes that wireless communication systems are rapidly growing in usage. Here’s the summary of the invention: “Apparatuses, systems, and methods to perform attachment of a wireless device to substantially concurrent connections with a next generation network node and a legacy network node. The wireless device may be configured to transmit a request to attach to a first network node operating according to the first RAT and transmit an indication that the wireless device is capable of maintaining substantially concurrent connections with the first network node and a second network node that operates according to the second RAT.”

MacDailyNews Take: The patent also states that the iPhone or iPad may receive an indication that dual connectivity with the first and second network nodes has been established. Perhaps, Apple intends on displaying dual 5G/LTE connectivity to the iPhone user in the cellular signal display.

Apple’s iPhone 12 may use an Apple-designed 5G antenna. The company has decided to design a custom antenna for this year’s 5G iPhone because Qualcomm’s QTM 525 millimeter-wave antenna module doesn’t fit into Apple designers’ sleek new casing, Fast Company reported in February, citing “a source with knowledge of Apple’s plans.”