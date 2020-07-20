Apple Card starts credit file reporting to Experian

Owners of Apple Card are reporting Apple is finally expanding the number of credit reference agencies to which the company reports, as the Apple-branded credit card back by Goldman Sachs begins to appear on credit reports generated by Experian.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

So far, Apple has limited its reporting of consumer balances to one credit bureau, TransUnion, while no reporting was being made to either Experian or Equifax. While this has been the case for months, it now seems that the reporting is being made to more agencies.

An email from an AppleInsider reader who uses an Apple Card reveals they have spotted a change made to their Experian credit report, appearing when they checked their report on July 19. Searches on Reddit indicates it is affecting a number of users, with posts on the r/AppleCard subreddit indicating other users of the site as having seen the details in their report since July 18.

In December, Apple Card partner Goldman Sachs confirmed it reports back to TransUnion, a credit bureau named within Apple’s support documents relating to the card… The claims of Apple Card appearing on Experian reports suggests Apple is finally rolling out the facility to other bureaus, but it is unclear if the same reporting is being performed with Equifax at this time.