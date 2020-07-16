EU regulators to probe Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and other voice assistants

EU regulators are seeking information from 400 companies to establish if there are competition problems in the market for voice assistants such as Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and other voice assistants that could lead to antitrust cases.

Reuters:

“It sends an important message to powerful operators in these market that we are watching them and that they need to do business in line with competition rules,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told a news conference.

The EU executive said its interest was prompted by the large amounts of user data involved in consumer “internet of things” devices and it wanted to make sure market players did not use their control of such data to hurt competition or thwart rivals.

Vestager, who can fine companies up to 10% of their global turnover for breaching EU antitrust rules, has made the tech industry the centrepiece of her enforcement efforts, taking on Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook in recent years.