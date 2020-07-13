Smartphone shipments in China down 16% in June

According to government data released on Tuesday, smartphone shipments in China fell 16% in June compared with a year earlier.

Reuters:

Phone makers shipped 27.7 million handsets in June, down from 32.7 million in June 2019, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a state-backed think tank.

That follows a similar decline in May, when shipments dropped more than 10% annually, from 36.4 million in May 2019 to 32.6 million one year later.

Apple and its rival smartphone brands do not publicly release regional shipments.