Smartphone shipments in China down 16% in June

According to government data released on Tuesday, smartphone shipments in China fell 16% in June compared with a year earlier.
Phone makers shipped 27.7 million handsets in June, down from 32.7 million in June 2019, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a state-backed think tank.
That follows a similar decline in May, when shipments dropped more than 10% annually, from 36.4 million in May 2019 to 32.6 million one year later.
Apple and its rival smartphone brands do not publicly release regional shipments.
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone owners around the world, including in China, know Apple’s well-established cadence and are likely waiting for the first 5G iPhones en masse.
1 Comment
…but APPL defies the odds by growing over 66% in the same YOY period (11 months actually. $192 last Aug…just shy of $400 today)
Crazy and happy times (if one owns APPL).