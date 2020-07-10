Kuo on Apple silicon Macs: 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air this year, 14.1-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros next year

In an historic day for the Mac, Apple last month announced it will transition the Mac to its world-class custom Apple silicon to deliver industry-leading performance and powerful new technologies. Developers have already begun updating their apps to take advantage of the advanced capabilities of Apple silicon in the Mac. This transition will also establish a common architecture across all Apple products, making it far easier for developers to write and optimize their apps for the entire ecosystem.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with a form factor similar to the current 13.3-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ could be the first Mac to get an Arm-based chip designed by Apple…

We predict that Apple will launch new MacBook models including the new 13.3-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ equipped with the ‌Apple Silicon‌ in 4Q20, the new ‌MacBook Air‌ equipped with the ‌Apple Silicon‌ in 4Q20 or 1Q21, and new 14- and 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ models equipped with the ‌Apple Silicon‌ and all-new form factor design in late 2Q21 or 3Q21. — TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

In the same report, Kuo predicts that MacBook shipments in 2020 are expected to increase to 16–17 million units. Kuo also said that under optimistic circumstances, if Apple lowered the price of the new ‌MacBook Air‌ to reflect a cost reduction, and if demand was high for the new 14-inch and 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ models, shipment volume could increase significantly next year to 18-20 million units.