Five things that Apple tried to axe at WWDC20

When Apple hit the stages – both physical and virtual – at WWDC20 early last month, the company also swung the axe at many existing features.

Here are five things that Apple tried to axe during its annual developer’s conference.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

• Boot Camp: Apple has said that its new ARM-based Macs will be unable to Boot Camp and have not announced a replacement at this time.

MacDailyNews Take: Again, the only people who use Windows are those stuck with legacy apps, the ignorant, and the stupid. Nobody who knows about Apple’s Macintosh chooses to run Windows, they do it because they’re stuck.

97% of enterprise Mac users say they’re more productive after upgrading from Windows.

Some “solution” will materialize for the poor souls who are stuck having to run some Windows-only app, but for the rest of us who are already or, like us, have always been free of the Borg:

Apple has been, for years, building strength in the enterprise via BYOD and the rise of mobile which Apple ushered in with iPhone and iPad. “Compatibility with Windows” is not nearly as important today as it was even a few years ago… We expect to see Apple begin the ARM-based Mac transition with products like the MacBook and work their way up from there as the apps are brought over to ARM via Xcode and as the rest of the world continues to throw off the Microsoft Windows shackles into which they stupidly climbed so many years ago, lured, wrongly, solely by Windows PC sticker prices. – MacDailyNews, June 19, 2019

• Force Touch: Even though existing Apple Watches have the necessary hardware for Force Touch, watchOS 7 strips this feature away. It replaces it with redesigned apps that put these additional features behind menus and long touches. For example, to change your watch face, you now long-hold on the watch face to enter the editing menu.

MacDailyNews Take: Expect Apple Watch Series 6 to do away with the pressure-sensitive display, perhaps allowing for thinner Watches while offering cost-savings to Apple.

• Surplus Home screens: Apple has solved this issue with iOS 14, by allowing users to hide their additional Home screens and introducing the new App Library.

MacDailyNews Take: Buh-bye reams of Home screens and demands for user-intensive app organization!

• Trackers and snooping: Apple continues its battle against user tracking while promoting user privacy. In iOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and iPadOS 14 Apple made more changes in support of these values. • Google Translate: Apple has introduced its own translation app, allowing users to have conversations in real-time with the new Translate app. On iPhone, iPad, and Mac there is also built-in translation for websites.

MacDailyNews Take: We look forward to seeing how well translation works for websites. If it works well, we can remove the Google Translate selector in our desktop and mobile menus!