Jamf, makers of software tools that help businesses manage Apple devices, files for U.S. IPO

Jamf Holding Corp., which makes tools that help businesses manage Apple devices, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S.

Crystal Tse, Liana Baker, and Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The Minneapolis-based company, backed by the buyout firm Vista Equity Partners, listed an offer size of $100 million in a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a placeholder amount that will likely change. The company was aiming to be valued at about $3 billion in the listing, Bloomberg News reported in January. Jamf, founded in 2002, makes MDM — mobile device management — software that lets organizations manage large numbers of iPhones, Macs, Apple TVs, and iPads. One of its features allows a company to update the software on all of its Apple devices at the same time.

MacDailyNews Take: Good luck to longtime Apple supporter, Jamf, in their IPO!