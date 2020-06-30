If Apple’s macOS ran on the iPhone, how would it work?

Earlier this week, leaker Mauri QHD tweeted that Apple is working on prototypes with Apple Silicon-powered macOS running on the iPhone, which would allow a user to plug an iPhone into a dock or monitor, and have a full desktop experience.

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

While this is mere speculation and even if the company were to be testing this out it may simply be to test the processor potential, I had to spend a little time imagining how this might work.

The claim is that you’ll be able to dock your iPhone to a monitor to access a full desktop Mac environment.

I’d imagine this would also involve use of an external control device, such as a mouse. I see this as being deeply tied to your Apple ID and your iCloud Drive. These would generate Mac states that would appear when you connected your iPhone to a supported device…

With current generation iPad Pros now running the same chip as the one found inside Apple’s Developer Transition Kits, some might begin to ponder the idea that iPads will already be running macOS in Apple’s labs.

Why not run both?