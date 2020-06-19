Pixelmator Team releases Pixelmator Photo 1.3 major update

The Pixelmator Team today released Pixelmator Photo 1.3, a major update to the powerful photo editor designed exclusively for iPad. The update brings new shortcut menus to make all kinds of editing actions faster and easier, adds a way to customize the app’s accent color, includes preset collection creation and management, and batch photo editing improvements.

“Pixelmator Photo brings a desktop-class photo editing experience to iPad,” said Tomas Andrijauskas, the lead developer of Pixelmator Photo, in a statement. “And with today’s update, that experience is even more productive, letting our users bring out the best in their photos more quickly and easily than ever before.”

The new shortcut menus, activated using the touch and hold gesture, add all kinds of handy functions that make Pixelmator Photo even more powerful. For example, when touching and holding a photo in the Photos library browser, it’s now possible to quickly share, favorite, duplicate, revert, or even delete photos. The new shortcut menus also make it much easier to copy and paste adjustments or apply your favorite batch workflows, right from the Photos or Files browsers.

Improved color adjustment preset management makes it a breeze to make the same edits to different photos. Users can now create their own custom color adjustment preset collections and rearrange and remove adjustment presets and collections for a completely personalized editing experience.

Pixelmator Photo 1.3 also includes a new Accent Color feature that lets you add a personal touch to Pixelmator Photo by customizing the color of buttons and other elements in the app. In addition, batch editing has been improved with a way to mark workflows as favorites and apply them with just a few taps right in Photos or Files browser.

Pricing & Availability

Pixelmator Photo 1.3 is available today exclusively from the App Store as a free update for existing users or for $4.99 for new customers.

Pixelmator Photo requires iOS 11 or later and a compatible iPad. Full system requirements and more information on Pixelmator Photo can be found at www.pixelmator.com/photo/