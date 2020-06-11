Apple analysts more optimistic on 5G prospects and recovery

Apple analysts of late have grown more optimistic on the company’s prospects, pointing to the upcoming launch of a 5G version of the iPhone, as well as continued growth in its services business.

Ryan Vlastelica for Bloomberg News:

BofA on Thursday raised its price target to a Street-high view of $390, from $340, and reiterated its buy rating. Analyst Wamsi Mohan expects product revenue “will grow 20% next year from iPhone and wearables,” and touted the company’s “continued penetration into [its] installed base, large net cash, and continued strong capital returns.”

Earlier, Wells Fargo Securities raised its own price target, writing that data for China mobile phone registrations pointed to a “solid post-COVID recovery.” The firm reiterated its overweight rating, expecting investors will continue to view Apple “as a favored high-quality large cap name,” especially given the anticipated 5G iPhone.

Also on Thursday, HSBC upgraded its view on Apple to hold [and raised its AAPL price target to $295 from $225], removing one of the rare sell-equivalent ratings on the stock. The firm expects to see a “successful” 5G iPhone launch in the third quarter of 2020, and also noted growth in Apple’s services business.