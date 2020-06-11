Apple announces WWDC20 schedule for June 22-26

Apple has announced the WWDC20 schedule for June 22-26 which promises to bring together millions of Apple developers around the world.

Join Apple, virtually this year due to COVID-19, for a fully packed program to gain early access to the future of Apple platforms and engage with Apple engineers.

Apple’s WWDC 2020 schedule for June 22-26

• Special Event Keynote and Platforms State of the Union:

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off with exciting reveals, inspiration, and new opportunities to continue creating the most innovative apps in the world. Join the worldwide developer community for an in-depth look at the future of Apple platforms, directly from Apple Park.

Special Event Keynote: June 22, 10 a.m. PDT

Platforms State of the Union: June 22, 2 p.m. PDT

• 100+ Engineering Sessions:

Learn how to build the next generation of apps with technical and design-focused videos by Apple engineers. Video collections will be posted each day. Watch on the web or in the Apple Developer app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

June 23-26

• All-New Developer Forums:

Connect with over 1,000 Apple engineers on the all-new Apple Developer Forums. Anyone can search and view the forums or sign in with an Apple ID to ask questions about a variety of development topics. Starting the first day of the conference, eligible members can also connect with Apple engineers over WWDC20 content on the forums.

Redesign coming June 18

1-on-1 Developer Labs (by appointment):

Request an appointment with an Apple engineer for one-on-one technical guidance on Apple technologies. Get in-depth details on how to implement new features, directly from the engineers who helped build the latest advances in Apple platforms. Eligible members can simply sign in, choose a lab from the schedule, enter your question, and submit. Availability is limited. Requests will be reviewed and you’ll receive an email with your status.

June 23–26

Requirements. Watching session videos and viewing related documentation and sample code is available to anyone. To request a lab appointment or to post questions for Apple engineers about WWDC20 content on the forums, you must be a member of the Apple Developer Program or Apple Developer Enterprise Program as of June 11, 2020 at 9 a.m. PDT, or a Swift Student Challenge winner. Your membership must be current, valid, and in good standing from this date until the end of WWDC20.

More info about WWDC20 and the events schedule here.