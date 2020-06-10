Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $8.85, or 2.57%, to $352.84, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $354.77.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $190.30.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 40,640,867 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 44,966,509 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 27.72.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.529 trillion, making it the first U.S. company worth at least $1.5 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.529T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.493T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.320T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.001T
5. Facebook (FB) – $674.467B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $473.640B
• Walmart (WMT) – $343.119B
• Intel (INTC) – $270.426B
• Disney (DIS) – $220.762B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $200.221B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $196.006B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $191.086B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $190.121B
• IBM (IBM) – $115.293B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $100.876B
• Sony (SNE) – $85.813B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $67.273B
• Dell (DELL) – $36.604B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $35.229B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $27.572B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.152B
• Nokia (NOK) – $24.938B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.102B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.653B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.293B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $61.941M
MacDailyNews Take: The march continues!
What a fantastic day and congrats shareholders!
To you too! Wow. Apple first 1.5 and then 2 trillion dollar company? Make it so.
Thank you! 🙂