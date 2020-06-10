Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $8.85, or 2.57%, to $352.84, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $354.77.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $190.30.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 40,640,867 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 44,966,509 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 27.72.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.529 trillion, making it the first U.S. company worth at least $1.5 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.529T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.493T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.320T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.001T

5. Facebook (FB) – $674.467B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $473.640B

• Walmart (WMT) – $343.119B

• Intel (INTC) – $270.426B

• Disney (DIS) – $220.762B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $200.221B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $196.006B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $191.086B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $190.121B

• IBM (IBM) – $115.293B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $100.876B

• Sony (SNE) – $85.813B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $67.273B

• Dell (DELL) – $36.604B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $35.229B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $27.572B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.152B

• Nokia (NOK) – $24.938B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.102B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.653B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.293B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $61.941M

MacDailyNews Take: The march continues!