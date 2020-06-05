Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $9.18, or 2.85%), to $331.50, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $331.75.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $185.77.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.437 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.437T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.42T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.238B

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $982.261T

5. Facebook (FB) – $657.487B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $494.488B

• Walmart (WMT) – $344.224B

• Intel (INTC) – $272.416B

• Disney (DIS) – $225.314B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $201.953B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $189.300B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $184.542B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $164.268B

• IBM (IBM) – $117.273B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $97.477B

• Sony (SNE) – $82.741B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $62.19B

• Dell (DELL) – $37.355B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $34.227B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.885B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $27.352B

• Nokia (NOK) – $25.115B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.049B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.666B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.204B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $58.118M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Off we go, into the wild blue yonder!