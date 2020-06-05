Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $9.18, or 2.85%), to $331.50, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $331.75.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $185.77.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.437 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.437T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.42T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.238B
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $982.261T
5. Facebook (FB) – $657.487B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $494.488B
• Walmart (WMT) – $344.224B
• Intel (INTC) – $272.416B
• Disney (DIS) – $225.314B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $201.953B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $189.300B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $184.542B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $164.268B
• IBM (IBM) – $117.273B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $97.477B
• Sony (SNE) – $82.741B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $62.19B
• Dell (DELL) – $37.355B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $34.227B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.885B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $27.352B
• Nokia (NOK) – $25.115B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.049B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.666B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.204B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $58.118M
MacDailyNews Take: Off we go, into the wild blue yonder!
The “wild blue yonder” is a dated expression. How about in orbit with the ISS? Or maybe a moon orbit? Why not heading for a solar Lagrange point? Just kidding. I’m quite happy with the wild blue yonder.