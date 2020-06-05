Apple offers developers open source resources for password managers

Apple today announced the launch of an open source project designed for developers of password managers in order to make it easier for developers to “create strong, unique passwords” that are compatible with popular websites.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple has launched the new Password Manager Resources on GitHub, making it available to everyone. The team behind the project explains that the idea is to make it so “creators of password managers can collaborate on resources to make password management better for users.” As of right now, the available information consists of data, or “quirks”, and code.

MacDailyNews Note: “Quirk” is a term from web browser development which refers a website-specific, hard-coded behavior to work around an issue with a website that can’t be fixed in a principled, universal way, Apple explains. In this project, it has the same meaning. Although ideally the industry will work to eliminate the need for all of the quirks in this project, there’s value in customizing behaviors to ensure a better user experience.

The current quirks are:

• Password Rules: Rules to generate compatible passwords with websites’ particular requirements.

• Websites with Shared Credential Backends: Groups of websites known to use the same credential backend, which can be use to enhance suggested credentials to sign into websites.

• Change Password URLs: To drive adoption of strong passwords, it’s useful to be able to take users directly to websites’ change password pages.

More info via GitHub here.