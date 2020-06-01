Apple to launch iPhone 12 in October – supply chain sources

Although the planned launch of Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup, said to consist of four models with three display sizes, is likely to be roughly one month later, in October instead of September, volume production of the mainstream 6.1-inch models are expected to kick off in July-August, DigiTimes reports, citing supply chain sources.

Siu Han and Steve Shen for DigiTimes:

Apple has stopped sending key iPhone engineers to China, which means progress on the engineering validation test prototypes of the iPhone 12 has stalled. Apple readies hardware by passing through stages: engineering validation, then design validation, and then production validation… Volume production of new mainstream iPhone models to start in 3Q20, say sources… the planned launch of Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup, reportedly to come in four models and three sizes, is likely to be in October instead of September.

MacDailyNews Take: Given the way this year had progressed regressed so far, an October launch for next-gen iPhones should be considered “early!”

According to serial leaker Jon Prosser, this will be Apple’s next-gen iPhone lineup:

iPhone 12

• 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 4GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB storage

• Aluminum casing

• Dual rear camera system

• $649, $749

iPhone 12 Max

• 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 4GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB storage

• Aluminum casing

• Dual rear camera system

• $749, $849

iPhone 12 Pro

• 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 6GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Stainless steel casing

• Triple camera system

• LiDAR

• $999, $1099, $1299

iPhone 12 Pro Max

• 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 6GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Stainless steel casing

• Triple camera system

• LiDAR

• $1099, $1199, $1399