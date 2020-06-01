Apple Stores, other retailers already hit hard by COVID-19 shutdown board up amid violent U.S. protests, looting, and riots

Apple Stores and many other retailers have boarded up following the death in Minneapolis of a black man, George Floyd, seen on video gasping for breath as a white police officer knelt on his neck, protests turned violent in places including New York, Chicago, and in many major cities across the U.S.
Jessica Resnick-Ault for Reuters:
Target Corp and Walmart said on Sunday they shuttered stores across the United States as retailers already reeling from closures because of the coronavirus pandemic shut outlets amid protests that included looting in many U.S. cities.
In the nearby Grove Shopping Center, which houses 51 upscale stores, Nordstrom, Ray Ban and Apple were broken into. Nordstrom Inc temporarily closed all its stores on Sunday, it told Reuters in an emailed statement.
Apple Inc said in an email statement it also had decided to keep a number of its U.S. stores closed on Sunday. The company did not specify how many stores were closed, or if the closures would be extended.
The violence was widespread, and Minnesota-based Target said it was closing or limiting hours at more than 200 stores… Walmart closed some stores in Minneapolis and Atlanta after protests Friday, and closed several hundred stores at 5 p.m. on Sunday, a spokesman said.
U.S. retail sales have posted record declines as the novel coronavirus pandemic kept Americans at home, putting the economy on track for its biggest contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression in the 1930s.
MacDailyNews Take: So far, 2020 has been a disaster with a topping of disaster for retailers and business owners, large and small. Hopefully, the looting and violence will be ended soon and we can get back to the difficult business of recovering from the prolonged COVID-19 shutdowns.
The limitation of riots, moral questions aside, is that they cannot win and their participants know it. Hence, rioting is not revolutionary but reactionary because it invites defeat. It involves an emotional catharsis, but it must be followed by a sense of futility. — Martin Luther King Jr.
Love and support the peaceful protestors. Punish harshly and to the fullest extent of the law those who hijack a righteous movement for their own twisted ends.
Is your first sentence aspirational? As in, “do what I say, not what I do” ?
Has anyone else seen First Then “love and support the peaceful protestors” in the past?
No and no.
Nobody here, including you, has seen me do anything. You don’t know me.
I always support peaceful protestors because I support free speech, which is more than I can say for most Lib/Dem/Progs today (many of whom, even on college campuses where ideas should always be challenged, seek to shut down speech that does not support their stupid, destructive, negative world view).
As a Republican, I believe a hand-up is more valuable and loving than a hamster wheel of government hand-outs.
Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi attacks President Trump in interview with ABC News, but refuses to condemn looters and rioters. Great leadership Nancy Pants! Maybe Antifa should visit her neighborhood.
Protestors Destroy Antifa Thug and Bring Him to Police
The Antifa terrorist in this case wasn’t simply causing damage. The reason the Antifa terrorist was breaking up the sidewalk was to give pieces of it to people to hurl at cops.
Antifa are the same terrorist shits who drove the “riots” after Trump won the election.
Churches Are Shuttered Over COVID-19 Fears, But Violent Anarchists Are Allowed to Congregate with Impunity
George Soros / Clintons / the Resistance on the attack..
Demonrats are violent again. What a surprise
This is why Americans have guns
From previous discussions here, I thought that Americans had guns to protect themselves from jackbooted government thugs seeking to place the necks of American citizens under their feet. Where have I seen that image recently?
The photo above is a result of Democrat governance.
Two points (that you won’t hear from the broken U.S. leftist lamestream media):
—1— The Medical Examiner’s preliminary report found that the autopsy of George Floyd “revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation” and that Floyd had underlying health conditions.
Former Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck was not the proximate cause of Floyd’s death.
The cause of death was the combined effect of Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions, and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.
—2— According to the Minneapolis Police Policy Manual the restraint used was in policy and it also indicates that training is given to officers on the maneuver.
According to the policy, a neck restraint can be used as a form of a “non-deadly option” and is defined as “compressing one or both sides of a person’s neck with an arm or leg, without applying direct pressure to the trachea or airway (front of the neck).”
Chauvin was applying pressure to the back and side of the neck and not in the front and appeared to be compliant with existing policy.
If Chauvin’s defense team has any competence whatsoever, and his trial is held in a place where impartial jurors can be found, he will be exonerated of the third-degree murder charge.
The Minneapolis Police Policy Manual’s 5-300 Use of Force section (5-311 USE OF NECK RESTRAINTS AND CHOKE HOLDS) is here.
So here] we have a Democrat run city that hasn’t had a Republican Mayor in over 4 Decades. This city government allowed a police officer with a very questionable track record to remain on the force. Moreover, the (lately heretofore) leading contender to be former Vice President Biden’s VP pick, is now being scrutinized over her lack of prosecution of Police Officer shootings (Chauvin among them) of civilians back when she was a county prosecutor. Finally, We find out that the most horrifically perceived part of the whole incident, a Police Officer’s knee on a handcuffed arrestee who does not appear to be struggling, is actually a sanctioned (by the Officer’s agency) “non deadly” or “non lethal” restraint technique.
Here’s the bottom line. Not only does Democrat governance own a piece, a large piece of Mr. Floyd’s death, but such governance has also made it immeasurably harder to bring to justice, the man who was likely responsible for his death. I have absolutely no regard for the violent, property destroying protestors. As for the folks who are rightfully disturbed by the manner in which George Floyd died, they might wish to reconsider the targets of their outrage. It’s Democrat governance.
— Mike Ford
I have a couple of legal quibbles with your generally helpful post. To prove legal causation, the prosecutors do not have to prove sole causation in fact. It is sufficient to show that the victim would not have died when he did but for the illegal use of force. Killing a terminal cancer patient is still murder. Stabbing a hemophiliac (even if you don’t know his condition) is murder, even if he would not have bled out without the preexisting condition.
No juror in possession of his or her common sense is going to have a reasonable doubt that George Floyd would still be alive but for somebody kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes. It was not just a coincidence that he died when he did. Nobody who is not blinded by preexisting prejudice about black men or peace officers could possibly believe otherwise. The contributing conditions are not a legal defense.
Neither is the obviously idiotic Minneapolis Police policy on neck restraints. The subject was handcuffed, facedown on the ground, and was being held by two other officers. By definition, lawful restraint may only be used to restrain someone. As somebody who used to train peace officers, I would argue that even the initial use of the hold was excessive force. It was completely unnecessary.
Even if the initial use of the hold had been legal, it stopped being so as soon as the subject was subdued. That happened almost immediately, yet the hold continued. The subject said he could not breathe, yet the hold continued. He was crying for his mother, yet the hold continued. After six minutes or so, the subject lost consciousness, yet the hold continued. After almost eight minutes, the officer was informed that the subject’s pulse had been lost, yet the hold continued for another minute.
In Texas, that would absolutely be murder because it would constitute the use of force which the officer knew was creating a life-threatening condition and which actually caused death. Minnesota apparently requires a premeditated intent to specifically cause death.That would be difficult to prove, but their third-degree murder statute only requires “perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.” Kneeling on an unconscious man’s neck with your hands in your pockets until he dies clearly qualifies.
More generally, I completely agree with you that Democrats share the blame for the broken relationship between the police and minority communities. (For that matter, so do the Federalists, Anti-Federalists, Whigs, and most third parties.) it would be wrong to single out Republicans.
Slavery and its consequences has long been recognized as America’s “original sin,” our particular expression of what the New England Calvinists would call human total depravity. By the time they landed in 1620, slaves had been under the whip for over a decade in Virginia. Emancipation was not as profound a change as most Americans hoped (and some Americans feared). From 1876 to 1964, Jim Crow reigned supreme. The schools in America’s fourth largest city did not desegregate intil 1984; they arguably are still not integrated.
For whatever reason, many peace officers retained the old attitudes. We are all reaping that whirlwind.
TxUser Your stupidity is staggering
Rome burns, Trump fiddles. (and hides in his rat hole, the wimpy bastard)
The facts belie your petty falsehoods and hate.
The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy. It should never have happened. It has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger, and grief.
Yesterday, I spoke to George’s family and expressed the sorrow of our entire nation for their loss. I stand before you as a friend and ally to every American seeking justice and peace. And I stand before you in firm opposition to anyone exploiting this tragedy to loot, rob, attack, and menace. Healing, not hatred; justice, not chaos are the mission at hand. (Applause.)
The police officers involved in this incident have been fired from their jobs. One officer has already been arrested and charged with murder. State and federal authorities are carrying out an investigation to see what further charges may be warranted, including against, sadly, the other three.
In addition, my administration has opened a civil rights investigation, and I have asked the Attorney General and the Justice Department to expedite it.
I understand the pain that people are feeling. We support the right of peaceful protesters, and we hear their pleas. But what we are now seeing on the streets of our cities has nothing to do with justice or with peace.
The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored by rioters, looters, and anarchists. The violence and vandalism is being led by Antifa and other radical left-wing groups who are terrorizing the innocent, destroying jobs, hurting businesses, and burning down buildings.
The main victims of this horrible, horrible situations are the citizens who live in these once lovely communities. The mobs are devastating the life’s work of good people and destroying their dreams. Right now, America needs creation, not destruction; cooperation, not contempt; security, not anarchy. And there will be no anarchy. Civilization must be cherished, defended, and protected. The voices of law-abiding citizens must be heard, and heard very loudly.
We cannot and must not allow a small group of criminals and vandals to wreck our cities and lay waste to our communities. We must defend the rights of every citizen to live without violence, prejudice, or fear.
We support the overwhelming majority of police officers who are incredible in every way and devoted public servants. They keep our cities safe, protect our communities from gangs and drugs, and risk their own lives for us every day.
No one is more upset than fellow law enforcement officers by the small handful who fail to abide by their oath to serve and protect. My administration will stop mob violence and will stop it cold.
It does not serve the interests of justice or any citizen of any race, color, or creed for the government to give into anarchy, abandon police precincts, or allow communities to be burned to the ground. It won’t happen.
Those making excuses or justifications for violence are not helping the downtrodden, but delivering new anguish and new pain.
From day one of my administration, we have made it a top priority to build up distressed communities and revitalize our crumbling inner cities.
We fought hard with Senator Tim Scott and many others to create Opportunity Zones, helping to draw a surge of new investment to the places in our country that need it most. We must all work together as a society to expand opportunity and to create a future of greater dignity and promise for all of our people. We must forge a partnership with community leaders, local law enforcement, and the faith community to restore hope.
Radical-left criminals, thugs, and others all throughout our country and throughout the world will not be allowed to set communities ablaze. We won’t let it happen. It harms those who have the least. And we will be protecting those who have the least.
The leadership of the National Guard and the Department of Justice are now in close communication with state and city officials in Minnesota. And we’re coordinating our efforts with local law enforcement all across our nation.
In America, justice is never achieved at the hands of an angry mob. I will not allow angry mobs to dominate. It won’t happen. It is essential that we protect the crown jewel of American democracy: the rule of law and our independent system of justice. Every citizen in every community has the right to be safe in their workplace, safe in their homes, and safe in our city streets.
This is the sacred right of all Americans that I am totally determined to defend and will defend. My administration will always stand against violence, mayhem, and disorder.
We will stand with the family of George Floyd with the peaceful protesters and with every law-abiding citizen who wants decency, civility, safety, and security.
We are working toward a more just society, but that means building up, not tearing down; joining hands, not hurling fists; standing in solidarity, not surrendering to hostility.
— President Trump, May 30, 2020
Oh boy, that’s not fair! Trump was scurried away to the underground shelter because his bone spurs flared up again.
President Trump spent less than an hour there and, hey, he might as well use it sometimes after Obama spent a whopping $376 million to build the thing. Other presidents, from Obama and prior, had to use an older “bunker,” as this new one wasn’t completed until the end of the eight-year Obama malaise.
Anyone who’s honest with themselves knows that Trump could have built the thing for 1/10th the cost and likely better, too.
Trump hides and fiddles. Foolish statement.
He speaks forcefully and definitely and it’s described as divisive, by Fancy Nancy Pants.
Maybe he should be on the street with body armor and an AR, or invite the thugs for tea?
The irrational hatred of the man clouds the thinking of many. Yes, he’s selfish, arrogant, rude, but the hatred isn’t equivalent.
There is no such thing as a so-called “radical left” just as there was no alt-left. MAGA is a nostalgically Fascist reversion to slavery. Black Lives Matter is a self-preservation society. Anti Fascists are simply trying to slow down the march of Trump’s radicall Fascism but it metasticizes within the halls of both parties. Bernie has the gravitas to solve this but the DNC cheated him.