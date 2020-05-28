How to potentially profit from President Trump’s battle with Twitter and Facebook

Writing for Yahoo Finance, Brian Sozzi explains that the escalation in the battle between President Trump and social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook could dent the investment theses on each stock near-term, pros say, so it’s likely investors will rotate into less riskier big cap tech stocks.
In response to a Tweet from the President on Tuesday morning, the social media giant posted a “What you need to know” disclaimer. It declared: “Trump falsely claimed that mail-in ballots would lead to ‘a Rigged Election.’ However, fact-checkers say there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud.”
….happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020
Trump is expected to sign an executive order aimed at social media companies Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Wednesday evening.
So ridiculous to see Twitter trying to make the case that Mail-In Ballots are not subject to FRAUD. How stupid, there are examples, & cases, all over the place. Our election process will become badly tainted & a laughingstock all over the World. Tell that to your hater @yoyoel
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020
Big Tech is doing everything in their very considerable power to CENSOR in advance of the 2020 Election. If that happens, we no longer have our freedom. I will never let it happen! They tried hard in 2016, and lost. Now they are going absolutely CRAZY. Stay Tuned!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020
This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020
Brian Sozzi for Yahoo Finance:
“I think the trade [on the social media stocks] is to stand back a bit and see how this shakes out. It seems like some sort of regulation on the social media and search names has been coming for a long time. To me there are better places in the market you can go, especially in tech. You can go to a Microsoft. You can go to an Apple. You could go into some of these stay-at-home stocks so you don’t take on that risk around social media regulation,” said Sevens Report Research founder Tom Essaye on Yahoo Finance’s The First Trade.
Shares of Twitter fell 2% and Facebook dipped slightly on Thursday as Trump ratcheted up pressure on the social media giants. Following Twitter’s decision this week to label certain Trump tweets with blue fact checking links, the president said he will sign an executive order Thursday that targets a 1996 statute that protects the companies from lawsuits pertaining content policing.
Although the executive order is likely to be held up in the courts, the mere threat of future costly lawsuits could cause concerns among investors in Twitter and Facebook. To that end, shares of Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon all traded higher Thursday — an indication of the rotation perhaps already beginning.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s a good thing that Apple has sucked at social media* all these years; it’s a can of worms!
*Ping, Apple Music Connect
Twitter is a liberal, biased platform whose “fact check” on voting by mail is actually 100% wrong.
Mail-in ballots aren’t secure. They surely are less secure than in-person voting, and that makes fraud more likely.
From shadow banning and locking conservative accounts, to now posting warning labels that are provably wrong, Twitter is not letting the battle of ideas proceed without tipping the scale towards liberals.
States should not discourage legal voter registration or get-out-the-vote activities, but they need to do more to prevent voter registration and absentee ballot fraud…
One potential source of election fraud arises from inactive or ineligible voters left on voter registration lists. By one estimate, for example, there were over 181,000 dead people listed on the voter rolls in six swing states in the November 2004 elections, including almost 65,000 dead people listed on the voter rolls in Florida…
Invalid voter files, which contain ineligible, duplicate, fictional, or deceased voters, are an invitation to fraud…
In close or disputed elections, and there are many, a small amount of fraud could make the margin of difference. And second, the perception of possible fraud contributes to low confidence in the system. A good ID system could deter, detect, or eliminate several potential avenues of fraud— such as multiple voting or voting by individuals using the identities of others or those who are deceased — and thus it can enhance confidence…
While vote by mail appears to increase turnout for local elections, there is no evidence that it significantly expands participation in federal elections.40 Moreover, it raises concerns about privacy, as citizens voting at home may come under pressure to vote for certain candidates, and it increases the risk of fraud…
The case of King County, Washington, is instructive. In the 2004 gubernatorial elections, when two in three ballots there were cast by mail, authorities lacked an effective system to track the number of ballots sent or returned. As a result, King County election officials were unable to account for all absentee ballots. Moreover, a number of provisional ballots were accepted without signature verification. he failures to account for all absentee ballots and to verify signatures on provisional ballots became issues in the protracted litigation that followed Washington state’s 2004 gubernatorial election.
Vote by mail is popular but not a panacea for declining participation. While there is little evidence of fraud in Oregon, where the entire state votes by mail, absentee balloting in other states has been one of the major sources of fraud. Even in Oregon, better precautions are needed to ensure that the return of ballots is not intercepted…
When 1,700 voters who were registered in both New York and Florida requested absentee ballots to be mailed to their home in the other state, no one ever bothered to investigate…
Elections are the heart of democracy. They are the instrument for the people to choose leaders and hold them accountable. At the same time, elections are a core public function upon which all other government responsibilities depend. If elections are defective, the entire democratic system is at risk.
— Jimmy Carter, James A. Baker, III, Co-Chairs of the Commission on Federal Election Reform, Report of the Commission on Federal Election Reform, September 2005
Social media probably should just go away. All it has become is a detrimental platform for lying and misinformation from the lowest to the highest office in the land for those so mentally unhinged, agenda driven and transparently manipulating.
Twitter did not censor Trump’s lies, they simply provided links that showed why they were lies. A clear solution would be for him to do the impossible, tell the truth.
Twitter’s “facts” are the actual lies, dummy.