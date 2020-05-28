How to potentially profit from President Trump’s battle with Twitter and Facebook

Writing for Yahoo Finance, Brian Sozzi explains that the escalation in the battle between President Trump and social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook could dent the investment theses on each stock near-term, pros say, so it’s likely investors will rotate into less riskier big cap tech stocks.

In response to a Tweet from the President on Tuesday morning, the social media giant posted a “What you need to know” disclaimer. It declared: “Trump falsely claimed that mail-in ballots would lead to ‘a Rigged Election.’ However, fact-checkers say there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud.”

….happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

Trump is expected to sign an executive order aimed at social media companies Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Wednesday evening.

So ridiculous to see Twitter trying to make the case that Mail-In Ballots are not subject to FRAUD. How stupid, there are examples, & cases, all over the place. Our election process will become badly tainted & a laughingstock all over the World. Tell that to your hater @yoyoel — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

Big Tech is doing everything in their very considerable power to CENSOR in advance of the 2020 Election. If that happens, we no longer have our freedom. I will never let it happen! They tried hard in 2016, and lost. Now they are going absolutely CRAZY. Stay Tuned!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

Brian Sozzi for Yahoo Finance:

“I think the trade [on the social media stocks] is to stand back a bit and see how this shakes out. It seems like some sort of regulation on the social media and search names has been coming for a long time. To me there are better places in the market you can go, especially in tech. You can go to a Microsoft. You can go to an Apple. You could go into some of these stay-at-home stocks so you don’t take on that risk around social media regulation,” said Sevens Report Research founder Tom Essaye on Yahoo Finance’s The First Trade. Shares of Twitter fell 2% and Facebook dipped slightly on Thursday as Trump ratcheted up pressure on the social media giants. Following Twitter’s decision this week to label certain Trump tweets with blue fact checking links, the president said he will sign an executive order Thursday that targets a 1996 statute that protects the companies from lawsuits pertaining content policing. Although the executive order is likely to be held up in the courts, the mere threat of future costly lawsuits could cause concerns among investors in Twitter and Facebook. To that end, shares of Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon all traded higher Thursday — an indication of the rotation perhaps already beginning.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s a good thing that Apple has sucked at social media* all these years; it’s a can of worms!

*Ping, Apple Music Connect