Apple is once again the world’s most valuable public company, having reassumed the title after passing Microsoft which held the title for a short while due to the market crash from the COVID-19 shutdown.

Shares of Apple are currently up $5.03 (+1.58%) to $323.14 pushing the company’s market value to $1.4 trillion.

Shares of Microsoft are also up $2.20 (+1.21%) to $184.01. The company’s market value is $1.395 trillion.

MacDailyNews Take: The once, current, and future king is rightfully atop the mountain again!