Apple is once again the world’s most valuable public company, having reassumed the title after passing Microsoft which held the title for a short while due to the market crash from the COVID-19 shutdown.
Shares of Apple are currently up $5.03 (+1.58%) to $323.14 pushing the company’s market value to $1.4 trillion.
Shares of Microsoft are also up $2.20 (+1.21%) to $184.01. The company’s market value is $1.395 trillion.
MacDailyNews Take: The once, current, and future king is rightfully atop the mountain again!
Increased my stake during Q2.
Addicted to AAPL sales.
Kind of unbelievable! “We” are a hop/skip/jump away from the all-time high and if AAPL can climb through the current econ #’s, though there’s some improvement, there’s reason to believe the iPh 12 release will propel higher.
I’m eating crow.
I stated the obvious…
I should’ve said “Much Higher, per the iPhone 12 release.