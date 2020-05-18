Apple releases watchOS 6.2.5 with new pride watch faces

Apple today released watchOS 6.2.5 with new pride watch faces.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

In a surprise move, Apple pushed out the watchOS 6.2.5 GM to the public with a very short final beta period. Apple cites bug fixes and performance improvements, but earlier dives into the release showed some other updates. The new pride celebration watch faces have been released, to coincide with the release of physical bands in the Apple Store. The new watch faces can be configured with either a striped rainbow of colors as seen in previous versions, or a new rainbow color option on popular watch faces.

MacDailyNews Note: watchOS 6.2.5 is compatible with Apple Watch Series 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.

If you’ve upgraded your Apple Watch to watchOS 6, you can install subsequent updates without your iPhone:

Make sure that your watch is connected to Wi-Fi. On your watch, open the Settings app. Tap General > Software Update. Tap Install if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions.

Leave your Apple Watch on its charger while the update completes. Don’t restart your iPhone or Apple Watch, and don’t quit the Apple Watch app. When the update completes, your Apple Watch will restart on its own.