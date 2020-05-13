Elon Musk wins as Alameda County capitulates over Tesla factory reopening

After Tesla’s factory reopened Monday with CEO Elon Musk practically daring local authorities to arrest him and after the factory’s operations continued on Tuesday, the Alameda County Public Health Department “approved” the factory’s reopening shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

On Tuesday, Musk was backed by U.S. President Donald Trump:

California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

On Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin backed Musk along with California Governor Gavin Newsom who also issued support for Tesla and Musk.

On Tuesday, Musk emailed Tesla employees:

Just wanted to send you a note of appreciation for working hard to make Tesla successful. It is so cool seeing the factory come back to life and you are making it happen!!

An honest day’s work spent building products or providing services of use to others is extremely honorable. I have vastly more respect for someone who takes pride in doing a good job, whatever the profession, than some rich or famous person who does nothing useful.

Gratefully yours,

Elon

CNBC:

Tesla’s factory reopened Monday… But the reopening defied orders from the health department, which has deemed the factory a nonessential business that can’t fully open under restrictions intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Musk, whose company has sued Alameda County seeking to overturn its order, threatened to move Tesla’s manufacturing operations and headquarters from the state. Tesla contends in the lawsuit that Alameda County can’t be more restrictive than orders from Newsom. The lawsuit says the governor’s coronavirus restrictions refer to federal guidelines classifying vehicle manufacturing as essential businesses that are allowed to continue operating.

MacDailyNews Take: So, in a nutshell:



Alameda County: You can’t open. Unapproved.



Elon Musk: We’re opening. Come arrest me. By the way, Texas and Nevada are looking pretty good right now.



Alameda County: You can open. Approved.



Elon Musk: We’re already open. Thanks for your “approval.”