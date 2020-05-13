Elon Musk wins as Alameda County capitulates over Tesla factory reopening

After Tesla’s factory reopened Monday with CEO Elon Musk practically daring local authorities to arrest him and after the factory’s operations continued on Tuesday, the Alameda County Public Health Department “approved” the factory’s reopening shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020
On Tuesday, Musk was backed by U.S. President Donald Trump:
California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020
On Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin backed Musk along with California Governor Gavin Newsom who also issued support for Tesla and Musk.
On Tuesday, Musk emailed Tesla employees:
Just wanted to send you a note of appreciation for working hard to make Tesla successful. It is so cool seeing the factory come back to life and you are making it happen!!
An honest day’s work spent building products or providing services of use to others is extremely honorable. I have vastly more respect for someone who takes pride in doing a good job, whatever the profession, than some rich or famous person who does nothing useful.
Gratefully yours,
Elon
CNBC:
Tesla’s factory reopened Monday… But the reopening defied orders from the health department, which has deemed the factory a nonessential business that can’t fully open under restrictions intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Musk, whose company has sued Alameda County seeking to overturn its order, threatened to move Tesla’s manufacturing operations and headquarters from the state.
Tesla contends in the lawsuit that Alameda County can’t be more restrictive than orders from Newsom. The lawsuit says the governor’s coronavirus restrictions refer to federal guidelines classifying vehicle manufacturing as essential businesses that are allowed to continue operating.
MacDailyNews Take: So, in a nutshell:
Alameda County: You can’t open. Unapproved.
Elon Musk: We’re opening. Come arrest me. By the way, Texas and Nevada are looking pretty good right now.
Alameda County: You can open. Approved.
Elon Musk: We’re already open. Thanks for your “approval.”
10 Comments
Kudos to Musk for not succumbing to mass hysteria. Of course, Musk is mentally strong, not weak.
Mass hysteria occurred during the 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic. Millions of people rushed to groceries stores in order to purchase toilet paper, believing that the world would run out. People predicted millions of deaths and closed global economies, killing many businesses and jobs and causing mass anxiety, to later realize that the death toll would be not much worse than the 2009 swine flu pandemic, which claimed 150,000 to 575,000 lives worldwide.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_mass_hysteria_cases
Lies, lies, lies. If I were to point them out, I would be accused of being political, so I won’t.
If you’re going to call something a lie, prove it or STFU, Pelosi.
CDC estimated that 151,700-575,400 people worldwide died from the swine flu (H1N1)pdm09 virus infection during 2009, the first year the virus circulated. The impact of the (H1N1)pdm09 virus on the global population during the first year was less severe than that of previous pandemics. Estimates of pandemic influenza mortality ranged from 0.03 percent of the world’s population during the 1968 H3N2 pandemic to 1 percent to 3 percent of the world’s population during the 1918 H1N1 pandemic. It is estimated that 0.001 percent to 0.007 percent of the world’s population died of respiratory complications associated with (H1N1)pdm09 virus infection during the first 12 months the virus circulated.
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/2009-h1n1-pandemic.html
Whatever, doomer.
The real issue is you’re 99% political on a Mac site. There’s got to be some playmates for you out of the world-wide-web, but curiously, you like this sandbox.
Your comparison of Covid-19 with H1N1 was lying with statistics.
The attempt to paint the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak as less threatening than the 2009 (H1N1) influenza pandemic or ordinary seasonal flu involves an apples-to-oranges comparison. Briefly, there are (at least) two ways to measure the deaths caused by any given disease:
Method A–One can limit the death count to persons (and cadavers) that were individually examined by a medical professional and determined to have died of the disease, perhaps in combination with other factors. However, this results in a huge undercount because many people die without seeing a doctor. So, epidemiologists rely on
Method B–One can estimate the actual death count by sophisticated modeling that takes into account not only the reported individual cases confirmed by testing, but also a reasonably reliable rate for underreporting.
The 2019 coronavirus is too new for scientists to even estimate the underreporting rate. So, the only death count we have is from Method A: 293,513 worldwide and 82,548 U.S. as of May 13. We know that is far too low (among other factors, China and Russia are clearly lying).
The number often quoted for U.S. deaths from seasonal influenza of 60,000, give or take, is a Method B estimate. However, it is likely pretty close, unlike the undercounted Method A figures for the past six years: 3500 to 13,500 counted deaths from flu and pneumonia combined. If we compare the highest annual figure with Covid-19 deaths counted the same way, the coronavirus has killed six times more Americans in three months than flu kills in a year.
The Method B estimates for the 2009 H1N1 pandemic range from 151,000 to 475,000 worldwide. However, the Method A count of individual lab-confirmed cases was only 18,449. Again comparing apples to oranges, Covid-19 has already killed more than 16 times as many victims as H1N1 (2009) did in total.
He and others should learn a lesson – don’t do business in CA if you are a for profit company.
Where do you suggest that former Alabama resident Tim Cook move his company?
More to the point: why are the headquarters of the vast majority of the Fortune 500 located in CA or NY?
The only reasons major corporations set up shop in rural areas in the present era has been because southern rural states offered billions in incentives, free land, and special tax protections to set up manufacturing there and get peasants off the public dole. Just like China. Now the residents of those same states are being fed endless partisan propaganda trying to convince them that prosperous coastal states that have progressed on to the digital economy are somehow the enemy. Thanks, Pew-tin Troll who doesn’t know what year it is. Thanks also DD, troll extraordinaire who uses every opportunity to show what a selfish jerk is.
We are all in this together. Stop ripping apart the nation with your partisan politics.
World’s Greatest African-American.
Tesla wants to join Tyson meats and Chinese owned Smithfield meats on the Coronavirus wall of shame.