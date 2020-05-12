Backed by President Trump, Elon Musk restarts Tesla factory in defiance of Alameda county orders

Backed by President Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Monday that the company’s factory in Fremont, California is open and has restarted production despite a stay-at-home order issued by Alameda County.
Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020
Kirsten Korosec for TechCrunch:
Musk’s move follows days of public venting on Twitter as well as a lawsuit — efforts that are all aimed at pressuring Alameda County officials to allow the company to reopen its factory.
Officials at the county, the city of Fremont, and Fremont Police Department, which has jurisdiction on this, are continuing to negotiate with Tesla, Sgt. Ray Kelly, public information officer with Alameda County Sheriff’s Department told TechCrunch.
Tesla filed a lawsuit Saturday against Alameda County seeking injunctive relief, an effort to invalidate orders that have prevented the automaker from reopening. Later that evening, Tesla issued a back to work plan, a 37-page document that outlines how it intends to restart production while keeping employees safe and preventing the potential spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus…
On Monday, [California Governor Gavin] Newsom issued support for Tesla and Musk during his daily COVID-19 briefing, saying that he believes the issue between Alameda County and the company will be resolved in the next few days.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s calls to resume production at its Fremont, California, plant.
California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin backed Musk on Monday, telling CNBC that California should help the company reopen its plant there amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I agree with Elon Musk. He’s one of the biggest employers and manufacturers in California, and California should prioritize doing whatever they need to do to solve those health issues so that he can open quickly and safely,” Mnuchin told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”
MacDailyNews Note: Here are Musk’s other tweets on the subject:
Yes, California approved, but an unelected county official illegally overrode. Also, all other auto companies in US are approved to resume. Only Tesla has been singled out. This is super messed up!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020
Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020
Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020
San Joaquin County, right next door to Alameda, has been sensible & reasonable, whereas Alameda has been irrational & detached from reality. Our castings foundry and other faculties in San Joaquin have been working 24/7 this entire time with no ill effects. Same with Giga Nevada.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020
Absolutely, please do! You should be allowed to recoup damages from the county.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020
Exactly! Tesla knows far more about what needs to be done to be safe through our Tesla China factory experience than an (unelected) interim junior official in Alameda County.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020
Tesla is the biggest manufacturer in California & second biggest exporter
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020
Good to see that not every man in America has been neutered.
neutered…… yeah thats what you need to deal with a delay virus…. big tough non neutered idiots throwing their financial weight about , killing workers, so they can make a buck:-)
Behold a wussy!
another macho boy….is it the hormone injected beef that make you people like that ???
its the Chlorox
See you inside your nearest meatpacking facility, no one needs nescient comments.
Screw it. Just let Darwin do his thing.
Charles Darwin’s “thing” is continuing to decompose in the north aisle of the nave of Westminster Abbey.
Those of us with brains who are alive intend to LIVE, not waste our lives cowering in fear like a Democrat over a virus that will not do much more than cause a minor convenience for 99% of those who contract it.
Reading suggestion: Bubble-Wrapped Americans: How the U.S. Became Obsessed with Physical and Emotional Safety
so you are happy…. for 3.6 million (1%) of Americans to die and view that as an inconvenience…..
COVID-19 mortality rate is not 1%.
COVID-19 ‘s mortality rate is under 1% (between 0.12% and 0.2%). The near-global stay-at-home mandates were/are a wild overreaction.
https://www.paloaltoonline.com/news/2020/04/21/los-angeles-study-backs-stanford-researchers-conclusion-about-high-prevalence-of-covid-19
it was you who mentioned 99% hence my figure from the remaining 1%
Clearly 2014 / 2016 was using 99% figuratively, not literally. But, you knew that and you still went ahead with your ridiculous 3.6 million post… based on the ENTIRE population being infected.
Who said that 100% of the population would get infected?
Who said that 100% of the population would get infected?
10K dead a week. Perhaps respect, if not fear is called for.
And if you’re not afraid of something, why are you guys carrying weapons at statehouses?
You’re off topic, but here you go:
Does not answer the question, but that what you get when you think with your balls…
You have the right to bear dildos too, but I didn’t see those at the statehouse. Or would they be confused for German grenades?
I’m not sure that the 2nd Amendment covers dildos, but thank you applecynic for thrusting your dildo into the comments.
@Applecynic Thrusts his or her Dildo
You have the 9th…. dumbass…
You guys really need to read the whole thing.
Pardon me, if I may INSERT myself into this conversation, while the Founding Fathers did not specifically mention DILDOS, I think they are FIRMLY protected by the 2nd Amendment. This would be especially true if applecynic or any other individual were to use their dildo(s) for protection. Remember, always use PROTECTION.
I don’t own a gun. Didn’t visit my Statehouse. I respect my health. Almost THREE months since my last paycheck. I can’t wait until after the election to get back to work. Can you respect my need to make house payments and buy food for my family? Or should I shelter in place until December?
You have a valid point, all the way around, but this isn’t about the election.
Meanwhile government, yes government, should be helping us all find solutions here. Freezing loan payments, for instance, without penalty when they resume. Same for utilities, etc.
This isn’t about the election?
While the virus is a medical issue, it is also economic and political. Why is Biden bashing Trump about the virus? Why has Obama opened his mouth – after 3 1/2 years of relative quiet – to bash Trump about the virus (maybe to deflect that whole FBI Russia thing… but that is another story).
The virus is political. Elections are political.
Fascinating link – thanks!
Darwin is busily doing his thing in the big cities. He’s multitasking, in fact.
He did seem to postulate per survival factors…right? He was seen putting feathers in the caps of those that multitasked with the danger at hand and the goal in mind. He had flowers delivered to those that were afraid to leave their cave, because they eventually became too gaunt and weak to til the field and hunt their prey. Unfortunately, for those, the PPP had it’s limits too.
Amazing…arrested for wanting to earn a living. A Socialists dream come true.
more like arrested for potentially infecting and endangering others……
If only trump had the same conviction early on with the virus instead of ignoring his intel and calling it a Dem hoax – we wouldn’t be in this situation today.
This is not sustainable in the long term, but 10K deaths a week are not sustainable in the short term.
Remember to properly disinfect all dildos after use as per CDC recommendations to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.
I’ll be sure that yours is also a UV lamp dipped in Chlorox.
Now now boys, we all know that Clorox is for external use only. Butt, thanks for your offer to share your light with me.
A 20 second search and you will easily find The President’s exact words with Google or Duck Duck Go. Free your mind and think for yourself.
During a Feb. 28, 2020, campaign rally in South Carolina, President Donald Trump likened the Democrats’ criticism of his administration’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak to their efforts to impeach him, saying “this is their new hoax.”
Turn down the volume on the CNN soundbites (written and dictated by the DNC) and read Trump’s words with your own eyes.
People like trump and tesla are only inviting class action lawsuits. It’s only a matter of time.