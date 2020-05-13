Apple government affairs VP Cynthia Hogan leaves for Biden campaign

Cynthia Hogan, Apple’s vice president for public policy and government affairs, has resigned from the company to join Joe Biden’s 2020 U.S. presidential campaign.

Previously, Hogan served as the Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs for the National Football League, and prior as the Counsel to the Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Axois:

Hogan intends to leave Apple next month. Hogan was recently tapped by the Biden campaign as one of four leaders of its vice presidential selection committee.

MacDailyNews Note: Hogan’s Wikipedia entry states, “Hogan began her legal career as an associate at Williams & Connolly. She later worked as Chief Counsel to Biden during his time in the United States Senate and through the duration of his tenure as Vice President.”