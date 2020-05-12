Apple plans to return more staff to offices in restart after COVID-19 pause

While other tech companies such as Google and Facebook continue work-from-home policies through at least the end of 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Apple plans to soon start returning more employees to its major global offices.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

[Apple] plans to bring back employees in phases to its offices, including the main Apple Park campus in Silicon Valley, over a few months, according to people familiar with the plan. The first phase, which includes staff members who can’t work remotely or are facing challenges working from home, has already begun in some regions globally. It will expand to major offices across late May and early June, Apple has told staff.

A second phase, scheduled to begin in July, will return even more employees to Apple’s offices globally. In the U.S., the company has locations in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Texas, San Diego and Boulder, Colorado. The return-to-work timelines are fluid and may change…

Apple’s approach to returning to its offices differs greatly from that of other well-known technology companies. It underscores Apple’s longtime focus on in-person meetings and hands-on product development, and the company’s reliance on hardware as its central business…

[Apple CEO Tim] Cook told Bloomberg TV that the process would include temperature checks, social distancing and masks. He also said that Apple is looking into Covid-19 testing for workers.