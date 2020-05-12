Sofia Coppola is developing a new Apple TV+ series

According to Variety, Sofia Coppola is set to make her first move into episodic TV. The Academy Award winner (best original screenplay for “Lost in Translation”) is developing a series adaptation of the Edith Wharton novel “The Custom of the Country” for Apple TV+.

Joe Otterson for Variety:

Coppola will write and direct the potential limited series, which tells the story of Undine Spragg, a Midwestern girl who attempts to ascend in New York City society. The novel was first first published in 1913. “Undine Spragg is my favorite literary anti-heroine and I’m excited to bring her to the screen for the first time,” Coppola said. News of the series development deepens Coppola’s relationship with Apple’s streaming service, which is set to release her feature film “On the Rocks,” which Coppola directed and stars Bill Murray and Rashida Jones. The film hails from A24. Apple and A24 announced a film partnership in 2018.

“On the Rocks” follows a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ is building quite the roster of quality talent and productions which bodes well for continued growth of the service and for Apple Services, in general.