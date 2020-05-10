Apple’s next-gen. 5G ‘iPhone 12 Pro’ said to feature ProMotion display

Apple’s next-generation 5G “iPhone 12 Pro” is said to have a 120Hz ProMotion display along with an improved Face ID system and an upgraded telephoto zoom, moving from 2x to 3x, on the rear camera array.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

It is claimed by EverythingApplePro that Apple will use a ProMotion display on the Pro model releases for 2020. If true, this would mean the higher-specification 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models will be able to switch between a 60Hz and 120Hz display mode similar to the iPad Pro’s version of the technology, but the 5.4-inch “iPhone 12” will have a normal 60Hz display.

ProMotion offers a few advantages, including smoother movement of items on-screen when engaged at 120Hz, while the switching of refresh rate will allow the iPhone to go down to lower rates to conserve power…

On the back, the rear camera system will be enhanced by LiDAR, such as by speeding up the autofocus system and improving image stabilization, as well as improving Portrait Mode shots. Smart HDR will also be improved to make low-light photography better.