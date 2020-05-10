Elon Musk: Tesla prepared to leave California amid fight over shutdown

On Saturday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he is going to sue Alameda County and move future operations out of California after a dispute over whether the company can reopen its factory there. Musk has been clashing with government officials over local shelter-in-place orders due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Friday, Alameda County’s interim public health officer, Dr. Erica Pan, said that health orders to contain a Covid-19 outbreak in the region are still in place, and that Tesla does not have a “green light,” to resume vehicle production at its main U.S. car plant in Fremont, California, yet.
Musk wrote on Twitter:
“Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant ‘Interim Health Officer’ of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!”
He also claimed that: “Tesla knows far more about what needs to be done to be safe through our Tesla China factory experience than an (unelected) interim junior official in Alameda County.”
Previously, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO cursed and called Covid-19 health orders “fascist,” on a Tesla earnings call.
MacDailyNews Note: Here are Musk’s tweets on the subject:
Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020
Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020
San Joaquin County, right next door to Alameda, has been sensible & reasonable, whereas Alameda has been irrational & detached from reality. Our castings foundry and other faculties in San Joaquin have been working 24/7 this entire time with no ill effects. Same with Giga Nevada.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020
Absolutely, please do! You should be allowed to recoup damages from the county.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020
Exactly! Tesla knows far more about what needs to be done to be safe through our Tesla China factory experience than an (unelected) interim junior official in Alameda County.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020
Tesla is the biggest manufacturer in California & second biggest exporter
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020
14 Comments
Texas will welcome Tesla with open arms.
He will be much happier here. Our state officials are as hostile to enforcing social distancing as he is. Exhibit 1: a woman who told a judge, to his face, that she would rather go to jail than comply with a quarantine order. Our Governor, Lieutenant-Governor, and Attorney General flew to her defense, pointing out that she was just trying to feed her family and the law got in her way.
They have not been quite as generous with poor shoplifters as with society beauticians. After all, thieves seeking to feed their families are threatening property rights, not just risking lives with a deadly disease. Mr. Musk will fit right in with his obvious set of priorities.
So will Hell.
Good for Musk. California has such a stranglehold on businesses, it is a wonder any of them can survive there. I hope he leaves and takes Tesla with him to a friendlier place.
California is a total disaster.
It’s to be expected since it’s run by Demonrats
It was run by Republicans until they disregarded the majority of voters in the state and drove them into the other party. Watch the same thing happening in Texas, even as we speak. It has not been a pleasant experience for a lifelong traditional Republican.
You? A traditional Republican???
I guess next you will grace us with knowledge on how Reagan turned California blue
(actually the color to denote Democrats was usually red back then but whatever….)
When Reagan was Governor, California had already contributed two Republican presidents. He was the third. Almost every state executive office was held by a Republican, the Legislature was closely divided, and 14 of 44 in the congressional delegation were Republican (everyone outside the biggest cities).
The debacle happened when Pete Wilson and his cronies decided that it was a good idea to attack immigrant, LGBT, and college communities when those were the fastest growing segments of the state’s population.
Today, Wikipedia reports that “Republicans represent approximately 24% of the state’s registered voters, placing the Republicans in third place in California behind the Democratic Party and no party preference voters. The party is a superminority in the California State Legislature, holding only 19 seats out of 80 in the California State Assembly, and 11 seats of 40 in the California State Senate. The California GOP also holds none of the 8 statewide executive branch offices, 6 of the state’s 53 seats in the House of Representatives, and neither of California’s seats in the United States Senate.”
Sue your parents. And get help.
A positive note that will be coming out of COVID-19, is Federalism, just as the Framers intended. 50 individual states, making their own laws and rules, competing (or choosing not too) and citizens deciding where they want to live.
CA has been screwing over its individual and corporate tax payers for decades now, and a large contingent of working folks are fleeing the state.
Tesla would be well served to follow suit and leave California entirely.
If A.I. controls the world (sooner than you think, just look at Google data centers) , do you really think that you are “worth” enough to allocate any real resources too?
California is fine. We don’t need musk. Enjoy the lousy Texas weather. Enjoy those steers and queers. Enjoy getting infected. Fuck Texas.
Tesla isn’t leaving just over the shutdown. If it leaves, it s because this is just the final nail in the coffin…nailed by California politics that inflict massive injury to businesses in the state.
For many…MANY quality companies, they reached their limit with California long ago and already left.
Frankly, Tesla would have done well to move out of CA long before this, and I say that as a long-time Ca resident. California politics is literally being the state to its financial keens, and Covid really is just the final stamp of failure.