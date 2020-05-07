Rumor: New Apple TV 4K with A12X Bionic chip ready to ship

Serial leaker Jon Prosser is back at it, this time with a tweet about new Apple TV hardware (as opposed to Apple’s vexingly-confusingly-named Apple TV app and Apple TV+ streaming service).

Codenamed “Neptune T1125,” this next-generation Apple TV 4K is said to be powered by Apple’s formidable A12X in two storage choices, 64GB and 128GB. That’s up from the current A10X Fusion-powered Apple TV 4K which comes in 32GB and 64GB options, last updated September 22, 2017. The Apple A12X Bionic is a 64-bit system on a chip (SoC) designed by Apple that first appeared in the first-generation 11-inch iPad Pro and the third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which were both announced on October 30, 2018.

These new Apple TV devices are “ready to ship,” Prosser says, but no shipping date is known (outside of Apple), yet.

New Apple TV 4K with A12X – 64GB/128GB ready to ship. 👀 Codename: Neptune T1125 Another one of those things that could drop any time. Apple got no chill right now 😬😂 I’ll let you know if/when I hear a date. Who knows, maybe Apple can keep it a secret from me 🤗 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 7, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: With a new, usable, well- and properly-designed Siri remote, too, please!