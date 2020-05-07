Rumor: New Apple TV 4K with A12X Bionic chip ready to ship

Serial leaker Jon Prosser is back at it, this time with a tweet about new Apple TV hardware (as opposed to Apple’s vexingly-confusingly-named Apple TV app and Apple TV+ streaming service).
Codenamed “Neptune T1125,” this next-generation Apple TV 4K is said to be powered by Apple’s formidable A12X in two storage choices, 64GB and 128GB. That’s up from the current A10X Fusion-powered Apple TV 4K which comes in 32GB and 64GB options, last updated September 22, 2017. The Apple A12X Bionic is a 64-bit system on a chip (SoC) designed by Apple that first appeared in the first-generation 11-inch iPad Pro and the third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which were both announced on October 30, 2018.
These new Apple TV devices are “ready to ship,” Prosser says, but no shipping date is known (outside of Apple), yet.
New Apple TV 4K with A12X – 64GB/128GB ready to ship. 👀
Codename: Neptune T1125
Another one of those things that could drop any time. Apple got no chill right now 😬😂
I’ll let you know if/when I hear a date. Who knows, maybe Apple can keep it a secret from me 🤗
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 7, 2020
MacDailyNews Take: With a new, usable, well- and properly-designed Siri remote, too, please!
3 Comments
The whole time I was reading the article, I was thinking, if it’s got a better remote, I’m all over it. Daddy’s getting a new toy! But if it’s the same frustrating remote, then why bother?
I think you guys need to calm down about the damn remote. Look at the iPad – Apple has a thing for the cursor, and a trackpad works. Also, considering how high tech you all are, you should have gotten used to it now. It’s not the broken Keyboard that Apple shipped for 5 years.
I love the Apple TV remote. I have a whole bunch of different friends/family come up to my country house. No matter the age(Okay, not my 94 year old arthritic dad), they know how to use it. Every time I have to use my Denon(amp), Samsung(4k bd) or Vizio(tv) remote, i hate it.
Of course the remote can get better, but I love it right now.