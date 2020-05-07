Sonos cofounder calls out Spotify CEO Daniel Ek over Apple criticism

The cofounder of smart speaker firm Sonos called out Spotify’s billionaire CEO Daniel Ek over his remarks on Apple’s closed ecosystem. Ek said Apple has a long way to go before it’s an “open and fair platform” in an interview with Bloomberg News on Wednesday.

Charlie Wood for Business Insider:

Spotify is currently pursuing an antitrust complaint against Apple, and the two operate competing music streaming services. But Ek’s comments attracted the ire of Sonos cofounder John MacFarlane, who claimed it was “significantly more difficult to work within Spotify’s ‘closed’ ecosystem than Apple’s.” “Respect and appreciate both companies, but ‘open’ Spotify is not,” MacFarlane added, while noting that he’s worked closely with both companies.

Solid irony here. Having worked closely with both Apple and Spotify, I would say it’s more significantly more difficult to work within Spotify’s “closed” ecosystem than Apple’s. Respect and appreciate both companies, but “open” Spotify is not. https://t.co/bf4pcyK0MN — John MacFarlane (@JohnLMacFarlane) May 6, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: Truth. Increasingly desperate Spotify —— which is now losing to Apple Music in the world’s No.1 recorded music market and, reading the writing on the wall, is therefore trying to gin up an Apple App Store antitrust issue that does not exist —— wants to use the platform that Apple built and maintains at great expense for free.