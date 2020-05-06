Rumor: New iMac and AirPods ‘ready to ship’

Apple leaker Jon Prosser today tweeted that a new iMac and AirPods are “ready to ship.”
Heads up: There’s still an iMac and AirPods ready to ship. (Not sure which AirPods yet, only know codename)
Theoretically, since they’re ready, they could drop at any time.
I’ll let you know if/when I hear a date.
Let’s see if Apple can keep it a secret from me
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 6, 2020
MacDailyNews Note: The mythical 23-inch iMac (2020)?
We’ll see. But, get ready for Apple’s next-gen AirPods!
A little birdie tells us that DigiTimes‘ “AirPods Pro Lite” are actually AirPods (3rd gen.) which offer the new shorter-stem AirPods Pro design sans active noise cancellation. — MacDailyNews, March 5, 2020
DigiTimes' "AirPods Pro Lite" are AirPods. That is all. pic.twitter.com/7F0OnWnkFz
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) February 21, 2020
A new 27” or 32” iMac with a i9-10900 10 core 65watt Comet lake processor would be VERY nice. 😊
With a slightly curved screen and Quantum Harmonics V3 support!
I, for one, do not like curved screens.
I guess your reference to “Quantum Mechanics” is joke but I’m thinking the just announced specific i9-10900 processor fits the price/performance/power/cooling requirements of a new high powered iMac.
Three other things I’d like to see in a new iMac is an ungraded faster SD slot, 4 thunderbolt ports and a T2 chip. I’m ambivalent towards the new “screen” instead of function keys keyboard. What does Apple call that, I forgot?
Bring back the Mac, and I’ll be interested (by which I mean the display-less box that fills the gaping price and spec hole between the mini and the Pro).