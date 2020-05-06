Rumor: New iMac and AirPods ‘ready to ship’

Apple leaker Jon Prosser today tweeted that a new iMac and AirPods are “ready to ship.”

new iMac and AirPods. Image: Apple's current 21.5-inch 4K and 27-inch 5K iMac models
Apple’s current 21.5-inch 4K and 27-inch 5K iMac models

Jon Prosser via Twitter:

Heads up: There’s still an iMac and AirPods ready to ship. (Not sure which AirPods yet, only know codename)

Theoretically, since they’re ready, they could drop at any time.

I’ll let you know if/when I hear a date.

Let’s see if Apple can keep it a secret from me

MacDailyNews Note: The mythical 23-inch iMac (2020)?

We’ll see. But, get ready for Apple’s next-gen AirPods!

A little birdie tells us that DigiTimes‘ “AirPods Pro Lite” are actually AirPods (3rd gen.) which offer the new shorter-stem AirPods Pro design sans active noise cancellation.MacDailyNews, March 5, 2020

      1. I, for one, do not like curved screens.

        I guess your reference to “Quantum Mechanics” is joke but I’m thinking the just announced specific i9-10900 processor fits the price/performance/power/cooling requirements of a new high powered iMac.

        Three other things I’d like to see in a new iMac is an ungraded faster SD slot, 4 thunderbolt ports and a T2 chip. I’m ambivalent towards the new “screen” instead of function keys keyboard. What does Apple call that, I forgot?

  2. Bring back the Mac, and I’ll be interested (by which I mean the display-less box that fills the gaping price and spec hole between the mini and the Pro).

