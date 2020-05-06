Apple hires BBC factual controller Alison Kirkham for Apple TV+ service

Apple has hired BBC factual controller Alison Kirkham as its new unscripted chief in the UK, reporting to Jay Hunt, creative director of worldwide video Europe.

Jake Kanter for Deadline:

Kirkham will join the Apple TV+ international creative development team this summer after 15 years at the BBC, the last six of which she has spent in charge of factual programming.

During her time at the BBC, she has overseen shows including Planet Earth II, coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, and the recent breakout Studio Lambert hit Race Across The World.

As well as overseeing unscripted shows at Apple, she will have some exposure to drama and comedy, with recent shows coming out of Hunt’s team including Trying and Gary Oldman spy drama Slow Horses.

“I will forever be proud that, for six years, I was able to walk into New Broadcasting House as the controller of factual commissioning at the BBC. The last few weeks have shown more clearly than ever the precious role that the BBC plays in our cultural landscape,” Kirkham said. “Now it’s time for the next challenge, and I am hugely excited about the world of opportunities that Apple has to offer.”