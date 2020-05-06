‘Dickinson’ creator Alena Smith signs multi-year overall deal with Apple

Joining Monica Beletsky, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kerry Ehrin, Lee Eisenberg, Sharon Horgan, Jason Katims, Simon Kinberg, Justin Lin, Annie Weisman, and Oprah Winfrey, Alena Smith, the creator of Apple TV+’s Hailee Steinfeld-led series Dickinson, has signed a multi-year overall deal with Apple.

Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series that audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson. Set in the 19th century, the series is a coming-of-age story that finds Emily to be the unexpected hero for our millennial generation.

Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith and executive produced by Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, and Adrian Blake Enscoe. Wiz Khalifa guest stars.

Jennifer Maas for The Wrap:

Under the pact, Smith will develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+, while remaining showrunner and executive producer on the period comedy. Dickinson was renewed for Season 2 shortly after dropping its first batch of episodes with the launch of Apple TV+ last November. The second season is set to premiere later this year. Smith’s previous TV credits include The Affair and The Newsroom.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+’s pool of talent grows ever deeper!