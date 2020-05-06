NBCU’s Peacock to launch across Apple devices on July 15th

Under a deal between NBCUniversal and Apple, Peacock will be available on Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD when it launches nationally on July 15th.

Todd Spangler for Variety:

At that time, Peacock will offer a free, ad-supported tier with more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and timely live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month (with ads) with 15,000-plus hours of content; for $9.99 monthly, subscribers can get an ad-free version of Peacock Premium. Apple device owners will be able to access Peacock Free for no charge or subscribe to the premium tiers using in-app purchases. “Our priority is to bring Peacock’s unrivaled collection of content to people across major distributors and device platforms,” Matt Bond, NBCU’s chairman of content distribution, said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing Peacock to Apple customers when we launch around the U.S. in July, capitalizing on Apple’s incredible reach and connecting with millions of viewers across their devices.”

MacDailyNews Note: Peacock content will be available in the Apple TV app’s “Watch Now” section. Users will be able to use Siri to search for Peacock programming, and add shows, movies, and live sports to the Apple TV app’s “Up Next” list.

Peacock Free is free and includes ads. Peacock Premium customers can upgrade to ad-free version for $5 per month, while all other customers can get the ad-free version for $9.99 per month. Peacock Premium is free for Comcast and Cox subscribers, but costs $4.99 per month for non-bundled customers. Peacock Free, which will include more than 7,500 hours of programming including classic NBC series, plus news and sports, including – importantly – the Olympics (post-COVID-19).

Obviously, with a free tier, Peacock will be a success and it will generate revenue for Comcast via advertising. NBCUniversal hopes to lure advertisers through the vast amounts of data it can use to target commercials based on viewers’ interests, including data from Comcast’s cable TV set-top boxes, Reuters reported in January. State Farm, Target Corp and Unilever PLC are among the early advertisers on the service, which will bring in “hundreds of millions” of dollars in initial advertising revenue, NBCUniversal said in a statement.