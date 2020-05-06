Apple takes on $8.5 billion in new debt

Apple on Monday took on $8.5 billion in new debt with a four-part bond deal, adding its name to the roster of U.S. investment-grade companies borrowing a record amount of debt in the corporate bond market during the pandemic.

Joy Wiltermuth for MarketWatch:

Apple Inc. makes borrowing during a pandemic look as easy as pie. The Apple debt deal stirred up significant interest for a series of bonds that mature in three, five, 10 and 30 years.

“It’s a nice reminder that even in this uncertain market, that investment-grade companies have access to capital,” said Tom Murphy, head of investment-grade corporate credit team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, in an interview with MarketWatch. “So many companies would love to be in their situation from a capital perspective,” he said of Apple and its significant cash pile and cheap access to debt.

Apple, which had a massive $190 billion cash hoard as of its first-quarter earnings last week, indicated that the new debt will be used for a variety of general corporate purposes, including paying dividends, stock repurchases, debt repayment and working capital.

Apple has $8 billion of debt coming due in 2020, mainly borrowed in the U.S. and Japanese debt markets, according to analysts at CreditSights. “They may be setting themselves up to pay that back,” Murphy said.