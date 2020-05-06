AFI Movie Club selections added to Apple TV app

It’s now easier to rent or buy films from the American Film Institute’s AFI Movie Club, daily selections of favorite films new and old, as they are now available directly on the Apple TV app.

AFI Movie Club is a newly-launched program to raise the nation’s spirits by bringing artists and audiences together – even while we are apart. AFI selects an iconic movie each day for the world to watch together, creating a communal viewing experience.

Audiences can visit AFI.com/MovieClub to view the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials.

Todd Spangler for Variety:

Launched in March, AFI Movie Club’s first selection was The Wizard of Oz, picked by Steven Spielberg. The non-profit org is pitching the coronavirus-timed series as “movies to watch together while we’re apart.” With its addition to the Apple TV app, the AFI’s films are listed under the “Browse by Collection” menu and will be updated daily with the latest selections. Tuesday’s pick: 1960’s Spartacus, starring Kirk Douglas, available to purchase for $14.99 or rent for $3.99. If a title is available to watch on a streaming service (like HBO Now, Hulu or Disney Plus), the Apple TV app will show you that option as well.

MacDailyNews Note: The Apple TV app is available on Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, select LG and Samsung smart TVs, and select Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.

BONUS: Here’s Steven Spielberg on the AFI Movie Club’s April 7, 2020 selection: E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982):