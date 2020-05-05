Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019) vs. 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020)

On Monday, Apple updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) with the new Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook and doubled the storage across all standard configurations, delivering even more value to the most popular MacBook Pro.

The new lineup also offers 10th-generation processors for up to 80 percent faster graphics performance and makes 16GB of faster 3733MHz memory standard on select configurations. With powerful quad-core processors, 13-inch Retina display, Touch Bar, Touch ID, stereo speakers, and all-day battery life, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299, and $1,199 for education.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Those who spend time typing away on their MacBook Pro may be aware of the butterfly keyboard mechanism that has plagued Apple for years. The mechanism’s issues prompted Apple to introduce a new Magic Keyboard in the 16-inch model, which it has brought over to the 13-inch version. For those looking to purchase a new 13-inch MacBook Pro to replace their existing model, there isn’t really that much to write home about for the lower-tier versions. Sure, the Magic Keyboard is a nice addition, but aside from a storage bump, there isn’t much in the way of groundbreaking elements here. Anyone looking at the upper end of the range, however, will see considerably more changes and bigger performance boosts. Those with a bigger budget will fare better for their upgrades than people who go for the frugal option this time around.

MacDailyNews Take: For the scissor-switch Magic Keyboard alone — with a physical Escape key, no less — the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) is a worthy upgrade over the 2019 model.