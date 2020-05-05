Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019) vs. 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020)

On Monday, Apple updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) with the new Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook and doubled the storage across all standard configurations, delivering even more value to the most popular MacBook Pro.
The new lineup also offers 10th-generation processors for up to 80 percent faster graphics performance and makes 16GB of faster 3733MHz memory standard on select configurations. With powerful quad-core processors, 13-inch Retina display, Touch Bar, Touch ID, stereo speakers, and all-day battery life, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299, and $1,199 for education.
Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:
Those who spend time typing away on their MacBook Pro may be aware of the butterfly keyboard mechanism that has plagued Apple for years. The mechanism’s issues prompted Apple to introduce a new Magic Keyboard in the 16-inch model, which it has brought over to the 13-inch version.
For those looking to purchase a new 13-inch MacBook Pro to replace their existing model, there isn’t really that much to write home about for the lower-tier versions. Sure, the Magic Keyboard is a nice addition, but aside from a storage bump, there isn’t much in the way of groundbreaking elements here.
Anyone looking at the upper end of the range, however, will see considerably more changes and bigger performance boosts. Those with a bigger budget will fare better for their upgrades than people who go for the frugal option this time around.
MacDailyNews Take: For the scissor-switch Magic Keyboard alone — with a physical Escape key, no less — the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) is a worthy upgrade over the 2019 model.
5 Comments
If you think paying $1700 for a physical escape key and the same processor as last year’s model is a “worthy” upgrade then it is no surprise you whine that MDN is facing an “existential” crisis. Simply because you are stupid, clearly. If someone has last year’s model and it is working fine, they would have to be a galactic idiot to spend another almost 2K for this.
Most people sell off their Macs when upgrading. Macs hold their value very well. Only the truly stupid would think that upgrading from a 2019 MacBook Pro to a 2020 MacBook Pro would actually cost “$1700.”
The value of a 2019 MacBook pro when the keyboard breaks, which is most likely will (since it’s garbage), is $0 to the user who’s stuck without a working Mac.
Mark, the only “galactic idiot” I see here is you.
What do you think, that people just throw out their old Mac to buy a new one? No, they sell them or trade them into Apple for money which defrays the cost of upgrading. I’ve done this more times that I can count over the years.
If you think MDN is “stupid,” why are you here?
You sound a bit too perturbed. MDN isn’t whining. They’re attempting to slowly convert from advert-supported to user-supported. I applaud that.
If you read anything about online advertising, you know the adverts everywhere (TV, radio, online) are not paying due to the COVID-19 crisis.
It costs money to run a site like this.
I don’t pitch my MacBook Pro in the dumpster when I upgrade. I sell it and apply the proceeds toward the cost of the new Mac to which I’m upgrading. Only a “galactic idiot” (what, are you, 8 years old?) would upgrade in the manner you suggest.
I’m still using my MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Late 2013). When I upgrade it’s because that machine has finally EOLed. People upgrading from a 2019 model have enough stupid money to upgrade every single year.