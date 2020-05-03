Apple data shows shelter-in-place is ending, regardless of government directives

Regardless of government COVID-19 coronavirus directives, Apple data shows shelter-in-place is ending and re-opening is underway.
Apple’s Mobility Trends report shows that traffic in the US and other countries like Germany has pretty much doubled in the past three weeks. It had been down up to 72%. And location data provider Foursquare says that gas and fast food visits are back to pre-COVID-19 levels in the American Midwest.
Mobility Trends (Change in routing requests since January 13, 2020)
Whether governments, medical professionals, and scientists want it to or not, people seem tired of the shutdown and eager to get back to some semblance of normal life.
While the Apple data is measured by people searching Apple Maps for directions, the Foursquare data is captured by people actually visiting locations. 13 million Americans have granted the company permission to capture their data and use it in privacy-safe ways.
Interestingly, as Apple’s data from Canada shows, while driving and walking are edging back up to normal levels, people are avoiding transit, which is still down 79% from pre-Coronavirus levels. Driving by yourself is safe, apparently, but sitting in a bus or on a train with hundreds of others is not.
For some categories, the last week has produced the most substantial changes since foot traffic bottomed out around the end of March. Most notably:
Fast food and gas station visits have returned to pre-COVID-19 levels in the Midwest, and in rural areas across the nation. Though still below ‘normal’, visits in suburban and urban areas have shown substantial growth (>15%) since their end of March lows. Even casual dining restaurants are starting to show recent upticks, likely driven by new delivery and curbside options.
Men — and generally people between the ages of 35-64 — have shown more moderate declines across different types of places, and are also showing greater propensity to return
Visits to wireless carrier stores like AT&T and Verizon have increased very slightly since mid-April, down only 33% nationally as of April (versus 34-39% in the weeks prior).
MacDailyNews Take: Clearly, shelter-in-place cannot last forever. The CDC’s “Get and Keep America Open” resources on COVID-19 infection prevention and control, laboratory capacity, community mitigation, surveillance and data analytics, contact tracing, and staffing are here.
Given this return to pre-virus behavior in the face of widespread COVID-19 propagation, it’s likely that the second wave of infections and death will be signficantly more pronounced that the first. Remember that the first time around, the virus wasn’t present in a lot of communities yet. The social distancing helped keep it at bay. So we haven’t really seen what kind of havoc this outbreak is capable of wreaking if left unchecked. Hold onto your face masks; this could get gnarly fast.
A deadlier second wave is guaranteed at this point.
The New Hampshire State Motto is not “Live Free AND Die.”
As a fellow New Hampshireite, I like that!
Live Free OR Die
Total lockdown is not required to control the spread of coronavirus, provided that people continue practice social distancing behaviors: wear masks, keep 6 feet apart, avoid physical contact, avoid lingering in closed spaces, disinfect surfaces frequently, and wash hands frequently.
True, although I would add “isolating if you have any symptoms or know you have been exposed.” The difficulty is that those who oppose compulsory distancing mostly dismiss the value of voluntary distancing, too. They are like guys who scoff at the drunk driving laws as unnecessary for socially responsible drivers (which is true), but then think it is OK to drive when just a little buzzed.
Bullshit.
We Wrecked Our Economy for Nothing
Imagine, if you will, an edict from your Mayor, Governor, the President, or all three. This edict targets you and 30 million other citizens simply because you are a member of a specific economic class or category of worker. Your vocation has been determined to be “non-essential.” The directive is clear. You will forgo your wages for an indeterminate period of time. You have no choice. If you fail to comply, you face fines and/or imprisonment. The stated objectives of all of this, are to preclude the medical system from being overwhelmed and to increase the lifespan of one million people, many of whom would perish within 6 months anyhow from already existing conditions.
This is exactly what has happened. The federal government has encouraged mayors and governors to enact certain “social distancing” guidelines and forbade workers in “non essential’ occupations from earning a paycheck. This has, over the past few months, caused over 30 million people to become newly unemployed and unable to feed their families. This number will continue to rise. It is not much of a reach to believe we could hit 20% unemployment…numbers we haven’t gotten to since the Great Depression.
There is little-to-no actual science behind this draconian decision. The experts told us that by sacrificing the jobs of 30 million people (and still counting) we would “flatten the curve” on new infections and thus keep our hospital system from being overwhelmed. The “experts” and their models have been proven wrong time and again throughout this debacle.
The expected tidal wave never struck the hospital system as a whole. Point of fact, because of deferred procedures put off in order to free up bed space for the expected surge, many hospitals have laid of staff and some have shut their doors…permanently. The United States is now exporting ventilators.
As more and more information comes in, we are seeing that this virus is not nearly as infectious as previously thought, and it is far less deadly. When it comes right down to it, this disease is going to end up with a Mortality Rate at or below our annual flu average. For that, we brought direct harm, pain, and suffering to 30 million other Americans.
The Chicken Little folks supporting Dr. Fauci and COL/Dr. Birx are claiming that we saved a million U.S lives by shutting down our economy. Fine. Let’s do some math. For the sake of argument, let’s agree here that without closing up our economy, the number of U.S. Fatalities would have reached 1.1 Million. Let’s also assume that by invoking Dr. Fauci’s draconian measures, we were able to cut that number down to 100,000 (I chose 1.1M and 100K in order to make the math simpler).
Bottom line? For each life allegedly saved, we as a nation, the states & localities severally, DEMANDED under threat of fines and/or imprisonment, that 30 other (non-essential) American workers forgo their paychecks. We (corporate we) told select classes of people that we were going to essentially deny them the ability to make a living…and without any sort of due process whatsoever.
Basically, the governors and mayors with the encouragement of the federal government denied the civil rights of broad swaths of the American citizenry. They abridged the right to earn a living on the unproven chance that it might save a stranger’s life. What’s worse, it wasn’t like we demanded that all of America make this sacrifice. No. We actually forced the weakest (financially) among us to carry this load. Interestingly, I find anecdotally that the folks most interested in keeping this shutdown in place until we are “perfectly safe,” aren’t the hourly wage, service industry workers who have been forced to shoulder almost this entire burden. Nope. It’s the “essential workers,” people whose occupation allows telecommuting, the media, and, of course, folks on government salaries.
Mind you, none of the above was done via legislative action, which might have made it somewhat more palatable. It was all done via executive orders, big and small. As new data comes in, we are seeing that all of this had little-to-no effect on the spread of the virus nor the number of fatalities. We trampled on the Constitution, destroyed our economy, and wrecked the lives of millions of Americans…for nothing. And we aren’t done yet. — Mike Ford
Interesting take. Polite applause.
Who is doing it and why?
We do have a historical example, the 1918 pandemic, where masks and social distancing were the main tools, also. Where social distancing was slow to be imposed, or where people got tired of it and didn’t maintain distances/wear masks, the death toll was significantly higher.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/second-wave-spanish-flu-wwi/
COVID-19 is the leading cause of death in the United States even with preventative measures.
https://www.livescience.com/coronavirus-leading-cause-of-death.html
What is an acceptable number for you? 3000 per day? 4000 per day?
And by the way, tell that to the health care workers who are on the brink of collapse.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/29/nyregion/coronavirus-nyc-hospitals.html?smtyp=cur&smid=tw-nytimes
I love how conservatives believe in “law and order”, until that law and order inconveniences them.
The greatest generation survived the Great Depression and WWII. These conservative snowflakes can’t withstand 6 weeks watching Netflix at home.
Die mother f, die!
Morons didn’t learn this in the 1918 pandemic and the second wave kicked their ass. Today’s morons, already having a problem with history they are doomed to repeat with Trump, will have to learn the same pandemic history lesson. Again. Stupid is as stupid does. But this does have it’s Darwinian advantages.
We will know in about 25 days.
No worries, the USA and the UK will be at the top of the Coronavirus list (by Monday), medical quality masks no (something made from a t-shirt doesn’t count), rubber gloves no, testing no (a actual long range plan to test everyone not the few), what could go wrong?, good luck you are on your own 🙂 Lysol anyone?
The great rationalization on the part of Human race is starting to take place, just took 8 weeks. Note seeing the map light up across the globe I was ready on the first day.
The Coronavirus now a part of the human disease pantheon something your get in your life time. Not going to go out of my way to get it however.
Prepare for thousands, no, millions more deaths.
“Taken together, the three major developments of the past few days paint a bleak picture of the months that lie ahead: COVID-19 is too deadly to let it rip through the population. An effective cure is not in sight. And the federal government is incapable of formulating a coherent pandemic response.
After weeks in which it made sense to hope that something would happen to end this nightmare, the prospects for deliverance are more remote than ever.”
Stupidity knows no bounds – second wave will be ugly…
All those authoritarian socialists who love themselves government control are predicting “the end”. Of course, you won’t hear about them caring about the people who live paycheck to paycheck, who this government lockdown is sending into poverty. Who cares about them!? The suicides that are already rising, who cares? Not the affluent dems! They are just fine waging a covert class warfare, or perhaps they are so stuck on themselves that they are simply incapable of seeing life from any viewpoint other than their own.
Gee, you are very confused no one in the upper 20% cares about you on both sides of the aisle, what more do you need to see? Those poor mislead Trump-lets spinning around….
I think people are making a judgement call as to whether they would prefer to go broke, lose their homes, cars, etc., or risk dying from COVID. Remember that the risk now looks to be about .3% of infected people are dying. And, if you are under 50, it’s much lower than that. So some form of “reopening”, with social distancing, masks, lots of washing, etc., makes sense to a lot of people.
A “second wave” by the way, would be MUCH more likely if we hid under a blanket for the next six months, preventing herd immunity, not to mention giving the virus more time to mutate into a more dangerous strain. It’s basic math. The fact is, this virus is predicted to stick around for 2 years..and considering how contagious it is, and how it hides in people, pretty sure we won’t be able to hide under a blanket for two years.
One American died every 44 seconds in April with lockdowns and social distancing in place. Without it the numbers would be unthinkable. Even so, a smart staged reopening where testing and contact tracing plays a major role is possible. The state of Washington has a good plan that opens the economy and saves lives. It can be done.
Masks, gloves, and testing for all or is it just wishing?