Expect Apple to release iOS 13.5 soon

Apple this week released iOS 13.5 beta 3 to developers and public beta users. iOS 13.5 beta includes three major changes, including laying the foundation for the exposure notification API developed by Apple and Google for COVID-19 contact tracing.

The new iOS version also makes it much easier to unlock your iPhone if you’re wearing a mask, as when a mask is detected by Face ID, the user is skipped straight to passcode entry. There is also a way to disable the way Group FaceTime automatically enlarges the video window of the current person who is speaking. The auto enlargement gets a bit crazy in conversations with large groups, so it’ll be nice to be able to turn it off.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

In addition to the exposure notification API for public health authorities, iOS 13.5 is an important release for iPhone owners right now. Apple has said that it hopes to release the exposure notification API in mid-May. It’s likely that Apple will release at least one more beta version of iOS 13.5 before the public release to everyone. Then, we expect iOS 13.5 to be released alongside the exposure notification API in mid-May, if beta testing goes according to plan.

MacDailyNews Take: We could see iOS 13.5 as early as this week. We’ll let you know when it drops!