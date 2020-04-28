Apple patent reveals flexible batteries for foldable iPhone or iPad

A newly-revealed U.S. patent from Apple reveals work on many different ways of making batteries flexible enough to be used with foldable displays in an iPhone or iPad, or to save space inside regular devices.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

“Flexible battery structure,” US Patent No 10,637,017, is concerned with how to power a foldable display, but it’s also looking to fix a recurring problem with all devices.

“Batteries often take up a substantial amount of space in a portable electronic device,” it explains. “As devices have grown increasingly more power hungry, greater amounts of space need to be dedicated to accommodate space for the batteries.”

“In addition to taking up space, the batteries are also often quite rigid, often making placement of the batteries in portions of a device designed to bend impractical,” it continues. “When the battery is rigid and unable to withstand substantial amounts of bending, the substantial portion of the device that surrounds the battery is also unable to bend.”