Top tip for upgrading to gigabit broadband with smart home kit

“Upgrading broadband isn’t something any of us do often, but when I found that gigabit broadband had finally reached my building, I found it impossible to resist,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “There was, however, one aspect of the upgrade I was dreading: The SSID of my old router was a historic accident, and I wanted to set a new SSID for the new one. My fear with that, however, was that it would break all my smart home device connections.”

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

Sure enough, moving over the hubs promptly resulted in “52 devices not responding” in the Home app. My options appeared to be: One, give up on the whole idea and just use the same SSID as the old router; or two, spend many hours delving into the settings of many wireless device apps in order to update their Wi-Fi credentials… Which was when I hit on a genius solution, even if I do say so myself. I reverted the changes I’d made, then gave a new SSID to the 5Ghz network on the new router, but re-used the old SSID for the 2.4GHz one. Voila…

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, with most modern routers, you could also enable a guest network with the proper Wi-Fi network name (SSID).