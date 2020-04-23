Apple releases iOS 13.4.1 for iPhone SE (2020)

Apple today released the iOS 13.4.1 update for iPhone SE owners, suggesting that iPhone SE devices set to arrive in customers’ hands tomorrow will have iOS 13.4 installed and will need a day-one software update.
iOS 13.4.1 was released for other iPhones on April 7 to address an issue that prevented devices running iOS 13.4 from participating in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier. Release notes for the update are below:
iOS 13.4.1 includes bug fixes for your iPhone.
– Fixes an issue where devices running iOS 13.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier.
– Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing a Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail.
MacDailyNews Take: Excellent. Users of brand new iPhone SE units will have no FaceTime issues!
1 Comment
When I check my shipment on the Apple Store, I get a message that it may be delayed. UPS says they picked it up at 4:36 PM yesterday in China and it arrived in Louisville this morning for delivery in Central Texas by close of business tomorrow. Is Apple warning everybody out of caution?