$200 off: How to preorder Apple’s new iPhone SE for just $199

Apple’s upcoming second-generation iPhone SE is available for preorder from several online retailers for the retail price of $399, however, provided that you’re a Verizon or AT&T customer and your account is eligible for an upgrade, Walmart’s preorder deal can save you just over half the price of the device.

The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. iPhone SE comes in a compact design, reinvented from the inside out, and is the most affordable iPhone.

Brendan Hesse for Lifehacker:

Walmart’s limited preorder offer allows AT&T and Verizon customers to upgrade to the new iPhone SE for just $199 total—all you have to do is agree to pay a monthly installment plan. Monthly payments start at just $6.63, but the actual amount may vary based on your qualifications and the specific model you choose. Also, Walmart’s deal only applies to carrier-activated models; if you want an unlocked iPhone SE, you’ll need to pay the full $399 for the 64GB model, $449 for the 128GB or $549 for the 256GB. Walmart’s deal is available now both online and in-store, but you’ll need to preorder before iPhone SE officially launches on April 24.

MacDailyNews Note: More info on this $199 iPhone SE deal via Walmart here.