$200 off: How to preorder Apple’s new iPhone SE for just $199

Apple’s upcoming second-generation iPhone SE is available for preorder from several online retailers for the retail price of $399, however, provided that you’re a Verizon or AT&T customer and your account is eligible for an upgrade, Walmart’s preorder deal can save you just over half the price of the device.

$199 iPhone SE (2020)
iPhone SE (2020)

The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. iPhone SE comes in a compact design, reinvented from the inside out, and is the most affordable iPhone.

Brendan Hesse for Lifehacker:

Walmart’s limited preorder offer allows AT&T and Verizon customers to upgrade to the new iPhone SE for just $199 total—all you have to do is agree to pay a monthly installment plan. Monthly payments start at just $6.63, but the actual amount may vary based on your qualifications and the specific model you choose.

Also, Walmart’s deal only applies to carrier-activated models; if you want an unlocked iPhone SE, you’ll need to pay the full $399 for the 64GB model, $449 for the 128GB or $549 for the 256GB.

Walmart’s deal is available now both online and in-store, but you’ll need to preorder before iPhone SE officially launches on April 24.

MacDailyNews Note: More info on this $199 iPhone SE deal via Walmart here.

