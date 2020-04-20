Apple shares new ‘Float’ ad for iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard

Apple has shared the company’s new ‘Float’ ad for iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard with trackpad via their YouTube channel.

Joining the second-generation Apple Pencil and an updated Smart Keyboard Folio is the new Magic Keyboard. Attaching magnetically to iPad Pro, the Magic Keyboard puts the beautiful Multi-Touch screen on display with its floating design, working equally well on a lap or on a desk. Unique cantilevered hinges allow smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees. The portable and protective design of the Magic Keyboard delivers a full-size keyboard with backlit keys and a scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm travel, delivering the best typing experience ever on iPad.

The Magic Keyboard features USB-C pass-through charging, keeping the USB-C port on iPad Pro free for accessories including external drives and displays. The click-anywhere trackpad on the Magic Keyboard complements the touch-first design of iPad for easy navigation and precise adjustments, adding even more versatility and productivity to the iPad Pro experience.

Apple via YouTube:

Introducing the new iPad Pro. It’s faster than most PC laptops and features the most advanced mobile display, ever. With Wide and Ultra Wide Pro cameras and the new LiDAR Scanner to take AR to the next level. Oh, and it floats on a new backlit Magic Keyboard with trackpad.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s “Float” iPad Pro ad does a great job of showing how the new Magic keyboard works so well with iPad Pro.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are available in silver and space gray finishes. A starting configuration of 128GB offers pro customers more room for their apps and content, along with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 for the Wi-Fi model and $949 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 for the Wi-Fi model and $1,149 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is available for $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

