AppleCare+ for new iPhone SE costs just $79 versus the $129 price Apple charged for the iPhone 8.

Every iPhone comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary support. AppleCare+ for iPhone extends your coverage and includes up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage every 24 months. Each incident is subject to a service fee of $29 for screen damage, or $99 for any other damage, plus applicable tax. In addition, you’ll get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts via chat or phone.

AppleCare+ for the iPhone SE (2020) costs just $79. That’s $50 less than the $129 ‌that Apple charged for the now-discontinued iPhone 8.

How to get AppleCare+

• Add it to your bag during the checkout process when you purchase your new iPhone.

• Or buy it within 60 days of your iPhone purchase. Your iPhone purchase date is the date we ship and charge you for your order:

– On your device (go to Settings > General > About and choose AppleCare+ Coverage Available)

– Online (requires you to verify your serial number and run a remote diagnostic)

– At an Apple Store (requires inspection of your iPhone & proof of purchase)

– By calling (800) 275-2273 (requires you to run a remote diagnostic and provide proof of purchase)

MacDailyNews Take: Why the difference in AppleCare+ pricing? Well, one significant difference is that the iPhone SE (2020) offers Haptic Touch while the iPhone 8 offered a more complex 3D Touch display.